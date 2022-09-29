Arrests for September 29, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 15-26. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

September 19

Crystal Eve Hayes, was charged with failure to appear for a felony, warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Matthew Owen Carpenter, was charged with attempted break or enter building.

Matt Brock Kelly, was charged with driving while license revoked.

September 20

Jennifer Lynn Haddix, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Alejandro F. Garcia, was charged with aid and abet and driving while license revoked impaired revocation. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

September 21

Adrian Montez Austin, was charged with simple assault, and assault and battery or participates in simple affray. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Divinty Aleza Guest, was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Brandon John Thomas Owenby, was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Abigail Renee Hendricks, was charged with driving while impaired. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

September 22

Daniel Mark-Zachanas Adler, was charged with failure to appear. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

September 23

Melissa Dianne Dickerson, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Ausencio David Pacheco, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

September 24

Brandi Lynn Smith, was charged with simple assault and dispose of dead domesticated animal/abandonment of an animal. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Brock Edward Odom, was charge with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

September 25

Robert Phillips, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. David Blanton made the arrest.

September 26

Dustin W. Waldroop, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

September 18

Jeffery Lynn Carpenter, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and speeding 60 mph in 55 mph zone. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Gabrielle Uriah Carver, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

September 19

Dominic Emilio Salvatori, was charged with fugitive warrant for felony possession of a firearm. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

September 21

Brock Eugene McGilvery, was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

September 22

Doralyn Marie Massung, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. J.A. Riles made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

September 15

Michael Amparo Dearce, 45, of Cattle Dr., Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Angelica Yanez Stoehrel, 30, of Cattle Dr., Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Timothy Ray Smith, 53, of Quallatown Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for simple assault. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Daliyah Lanae Wolfe, 24, of Big Cove Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

September 16

David Jason Johnson, 40, of Beaver Rd., Lake Toxaway, was charged with parole violation. No bond was set.

Angela M. Deatherage, 49, of Betty Lou Dr., New Market, Tenn., was charged with larceny. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Tyler Garrett Converse, 29, of Buck Creek Rd., Highlands, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and second degree trespass. A secured bond of $5,500 was set.

Robert Allen Hooper, 46, of Keyhole Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Hunter Trey Thomas, 32, of John Taylor Rd., Whitter, was charged with larceny of ginseng. No bond was set.

Kelsey Anne Potter, 30, of Walnut Creek Rd., Franklin, was charged with second degree trespass and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. No bond was set.

September 18

Alexander Martinez Garcia, 26, of Bertha Saunooke Rd., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Michael Thad Schrader, 52, of Allman Dr., was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and felony hit/run injury. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

September 19

Whitney Paige Gibson, 28, of Huntington Ridge, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

September 20

Corey Dean Rhinehart, 22, of Parris Branch Rd., was charged with assault on a female. A secured bond was set.

Dustin Shane Gilman, 42, of Skyland Dr., was charged with failure to appear simple assault. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Timothy David Kibel, 38, of Sutton Branch, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $250 was set.

September 21

Hiram Lee Butler, 48, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with child support purge. A bond of $6,985.45 was set.

Justin Charles Brooks, 39, of Targaon Lane, Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for trespassing and domestic violence protective order violation. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Michele Nicole Bird, 27, of John Ute Sherrill Dr., Cherokee, was charged with larceny. No bond was set.

Jamie Morgan Fuller, 24, of Goose Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

September 23

Jessica Ann Normand, 42, of Posey Blanton Rd., was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Shannon Dewayne Blanton, 40, of Longhow Lane, Whittier, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive and injury to personal property. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

September 24

Shannon Dewayne Blanton, 40, of Galimore Bridge Rd., Cherokee, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Ermelinda Montelango, 64, of Heath Trail, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Cheyenne Barker Bradley, 27, of Cheek Circle Rd., Whittier, was charged with trespass enter/remain and communicating threats. No bond was set.

September 25

Rachel Jewel White Urrutia, of Windbrook Lane, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Dylan James Gregg, 19, of Chipper Curve Rd., was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Harvey Douglas Bumgarner, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.