Arrests for September 3, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 17 – 30. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 25

Wade Thomas Ennis, was issued a true bill of indictment for felony harboring an escapee. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Christian Durand Marshall, was charged with assault on a female. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

August 26

Michelle Diane Fountain, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant services for offense committed in jurisdiction. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Tommy Shane Fountain, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction.

August 27

Gray Lebrea Fisk, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Jake Scott Davies, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, driving while license revoked. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Misty Bates, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

Jason Boyd Parker, was charged with simple assault. Brent C. Ledford made the arrest.

August 28

Megan Elizabeth Thomas, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Wylene Elizabeth Wall, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. Parrish W. Young made the arrests.

Tiffany Dawn Cullins, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Zacharia Jacob Barrier, was charged with first degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, assault on a female, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

August 29

Jodi Lee Fisher, was charged with domestic physical/simple assault. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

April Lee Ensley, was charged with simple assault, injury to personal property. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

August 30

Kevin Michael Barker, was charged with simple assault, injury to personal property. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

August 20

Dustin Carnell Sheppard, 38, of Elderberry Lane, Dingess, W. Va., was charged with carrying concealed weapons, carrying a weapon into an establishment selling alcohol, possession of a firearm by a felon A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Joseph Daniel Toneges, 41, of Airport Rd., was charged with domestic violence order violation. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 17

Gaulberto Cantu, 40, of Old Cullowhee Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with second degree trespass, failure to appear for larceny after breaking or entering, breaking or entering. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

Amber Nicole Simon, 26, of Coppermine Court, Tuckasegee, was charged with conspire to break and enter a building felony larceny, breaking and entering, second degree arson. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Allan Joseph Felton, 49, of Cricket Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with a fugitive warrant from Texas for sexual assault of a child. A secured bond of $200,000 was set.

Kala Marie Bueno, 28, of Walnut Cove Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with conspire to break and enter, breaking and entering forcible, second degree arson. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Charlie Joe Cable, 48, of Betts Branch Rd., Bryson City, was charged with conspire to break and enter a building, felony aid and abet. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

Ethan Murray, 45, of Rose Hill Dr., Clyde, was charged with second degree trespass, assault and battery. No bond was set.

August 18

Joseph Diaz, 29, of Rockhill Church Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for larceny remove/destroy/deactivate component, possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, aid and abet larceny. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

August 19

David Ray Sims, 45, of Grassy Creek Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with conspire to break and enter a building, breaking and entering forcible, second degree arson. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Brandi Nicole Moore, 26, of Slosh Dr., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked, simple assault. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Anthony Lamar Rice, 34, of Forked Trail, Cullowhee, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Anthony Lamar Rice, 34, of Forked Trail, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

August 20

Amber Nicole Simon, 26, of Cullowhee, was charged with larceny. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Garrett Kelly Nations, 24, of Nations Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Bryan Dean Hartline, 40, of Windbrook Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Jack Daniel Smith, 31, of Washington Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with common law robbery. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

