Arrests for September 30, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 17 – 26. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

September 20

Monique Laverne Smith, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

September 21

Rickie Lynn Antes II, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle parts, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Sara Beth Rowe-Ritter, was charged with domestic verbal. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Joshua Curtis Kruger, was charged with sex offender/ child on premises. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Matthew Jerry Levan, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed gun. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Seth Michael Curtis, was charged with indecent liberties with a child. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

September 22

Kelly William Brasier, was charged with injury to real property, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Jessica Jevonne Stiwinter, was charged with probation violation and possession of stolen goods/property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Wyatt Lane Qualls, was charged with larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and breaking and entering.

Toni Leann Brewer, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Samuel Ray Webb, was charged with habitual impaired driving. Costine Jiglau made the arrest.

September 24

Ryan Mannon Crawford, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Sergeant Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

September 25

Jonathan William Talley, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Crystal Dawn Bates, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

September 26

Clarence James McCall, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Shawn Christopher Casey, was charged with failure to appear and probation violation. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Tyler Johnathan Thurman, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and no operators license.

Ronald Edward Swofford, was charged with habitual felon. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

September 17

Tranquilino Alexis Mendoza-Mendoza, 24, was charged with driving while impaired. A $1,500 bond was set.

September 19

Carissa Rosetta McGaha, 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated. A $1,500 bond was set.

September 22

Andrew Joseph Baxley, 22, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking methamphetamine by possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $250,000 bond was set.

James Daniel York, 56, was charged with disorderly conduct. A $500 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

September 20

Jonathan Richard Ellison, 35, of Scarlet Ridge, was charged with assault on a female.

Michael William Rauch, 60, of Black Wolf Ridge Rd., Whittier, was charged with simple assault.

Daniel Wayne Warren, 39, of Sylva, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond was set.

September 21

Logan McKenna Otter, 26, of Junes Loop, Cherokee was charged with fugitive from another state.

Andrew Todd Muenzel, 57, of Cherokee, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

September 22

Alisha Kaye Toineeta, 29, of Kallups Cold Mtn. Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of heroin, felony probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Ted Christopher Jenkins, 48, of Lower Tuskeegee Rd, Robbinsville, was charged with failure to appear for conspiracy to commit felony larceny and false report to a police station. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Heather Lee Taylor, 32, of Young Squirrell Dr., Cherokee, was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and second degree trespass. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

David James Leary, 44, of Longbow Lane, Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Thomas Frank Scott, 41, of Dills Branch Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substances. No bond was set.

September 23

Wayne Elliott Driver, 47, of Hensley Cemetary Rd., Whittier, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Andre Johannes Roestenberg, 80, of Whittier, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation and second degree trespass. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Christopher Michael Johnson, 42, of Harris Circle, was charged with being a habitual felon. No bond was set.

September 24

Sara Jane Ferrin, 35, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Ricky Carl Brooks, 58, of Grindstone Knob Rd., Whittier, was charged with first degree trespass, felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. An unsecured bond of $10,000 was set.

September 26

Kayleigh Morgan Hamrick, 22, of Citadel Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with resisting a public officer and assault and battery. No bond was set.