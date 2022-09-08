Arrests for September 8, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 20 – September 4. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 26

Justin Messer, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

August 29

Robert Michael Phillips, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon with minor present. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

August 30

Bonnie Rung, was charged with second degree trespass. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Jamie Bell, was charged with violating domestic violence protective order violation. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

August 31

Nicholia Lamb, was charged with failure to appear. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Jaric Thomas Keener, was charged with assault on a female. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

September 1

Doyle Dooger Ramirez, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Madeleine Marie Taylor, was charged with contempt of court. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Howard Lee Dorton, was charged with assault on a female. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

September 2

Elijah Todd Lam, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

September 4

Nathan Roy White, was charged with warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

August 20

Marcus Tyler Stamey, was charged with driving while impaired. J.A. Riles made the arrest.

Jamie Patrick Oneal, was charged with trafficking a schedule I controlled substance by possession, trafficking a schedule I controlled substance by transportation, maintaining a vehicle for use/sale/keeping a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, alter criminal evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, fail to yield light/siren and driving while license revoked. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

August 21

Juan Manuel Gonzalez-Arvizu, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

August 25

Casey Wayne Mckeehan, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine/possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

August 29

Robert Drew Houston, was charged with first degree trespass enter/remain. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

August 30

Henry Stacey Phillips, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

September 1

Issac John Carrion, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 19

John Roy Russell, 46, of Three Cabin Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Charles Michael Nash, 34, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was issued a true bill of indictment for felony larceny. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

August 20

Melissa Ann Starchild, 66, of Bear Ridge Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. No bond was set.

August 22

Mathew Paul Leonard, 42, of Cornflower Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of stolen goods/property and attempted larceny. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

August 23

Obed Rueda Valentin, 26, of Charles St., Kings Mountain, was charged with assault inflicting serous injury. No bond was set.

James Colby McCoslin, 39, of Oak Hill Dr., was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and breaking and entering non-forcible. No bond was set.

Ronnie Lee Queen, 43, of Keepsake Lane, Whittier, was charged with intimidating witness. No bond was set.

August 24

Heather Nicole Moose, 32, of Gardina Lane, was charged with failure to appear for school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

August 25

Carl Logan Luker, 41, of Luker Branch Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for felony probation violation for out of county, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Cletus James Herron, 51, of Ela Rd., Whittier, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and assault by pointing a gun. No bond was set.

August 26

Clinton Alexander Obrien, 40, of Tarragon Dr., Cashiers, was charged with warrant services for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

August 28

Mike Alexander Green, 42, of Peppermill Lane, Was charged with attempted break or enter a building and second degree trespass. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Stacey Cameron Hoyle Lowe, 30, of Leatherwood Rd., was charged with failure to appear for trespassing. A secured bond of $6,500 was set.

John Dustin Stanley, 40, of Shady Rest, Cashiers, was charged with communicating threats and breaking and entering. No bond was set.

Tammy Lynn Cucumber, 48, of Catolster Johnson Rd., Cherokee, was charged with resisting a public officer and driving while impaired. No bond was set.

August 29

Michael Anthony Lalka, 38, of Live Oak Dr., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny and break or enter a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

August 30

Angela Marie Wiggins, 46, of Boot Hill, Whittier, was charged with child support purge. A secured bond of $369.59 was set.

David Charles Robert, 42, of Jim Sellers Rd., was charged with assault causing serious bodily injury. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Raven Cordell Cabe, 22, of Billy Cove Rd., was charged with sexual battery and assault on a female. No bond was set.

August 31

Jamie Lynn Reynosa, 40, of Snowdrift Lane, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of minor, resisting a public officer, failure to heed lights and siren and assault on a government official/employee. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Caleb Wesley Scott, 19, of Chapman Dr., Asheville, was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property. A secured bond of $500 was set.

William Joseph Conner, 31, of River Park, was charged with larceny after breaking or entering and breaking and entering. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Susan Murphy Rice, 53, of Heady Mountain Rd., Cashiers, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. An unsecured bond was set.

September 1

David Sancheze Mills, 43, of Sylva, was charged with true bill of indictment, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $155,000 was set.

William Kenneth Drasdo, 42, of Craft Circle, Dillsboro, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct and first degree trespass. No bond was set.

September 2

Michael Brandon Curd, 38, of Middle Ridge Rd., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

George Arthur Pohl, 40, of Trout Creek, Glenville, was charged with fugitive warrant for identity theft, drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration, reckless driving to endanger, resisting a public officer and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Ryan Keith Watty, 27, of Hallie Manor Ct., was charged with failure to appear for violation of a court order, traffic offense and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $500 was set.