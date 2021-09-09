Arrests for September 9, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 27 – September 4. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 30

Robert Williamson, was charged with second degree trespass. Corporal James E. Craford III made the arrest.

David Pressley, was charged with second degree trespass. Corporal James E. Craford III made the arrest.

Clennie Sowen Carter, was charged with domestic physical. Emileigh Sands made the arrest.

August 31

Jaric Thomas Keener, was charged with assault on a female. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

September 1

Robert Rung, was issued a warrant. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Dustin Lynn Busby, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation, assault on a female, communicating threats. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

August 27

Roger Dakota Justice, 18, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A $2,000 bond was set.

August 28

Jonathan Mark Zimmerman, 36, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun. A $6,000 bond was set.

August 30

Diana Pauline Queen, 48, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.

Robert Drew Houston, 43, was charged with trespassing. A $500 bond was set.

September 1

Derek Gene Camp, 31, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment violation, possession of drug paraphernalia. A $100,000 bond was set.

September 2

Robert Samuel Snyderburn, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 29

Matthew Paul Leonard, 41, of Cornflower Lane, was charged with child support purge. A bond of $8,521 was set.

Jacob Hunter Rattler, 29. of Elsie Rattler Rd., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

August 30

Xavier Dontae-Jamaal Walker, 33, of Eldorado Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation, assault with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.

Jami Jeanette Bailey, 29, of Painters Cap Rd., Union Mills, was charged with failure to appear for break and enter a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $22,000 was set.

Mackinnon Loughery, 21, of Market St., Cullowhee, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

Shannon Brent Powers, 40, of Skyview Rd., Whittier, was charged with injury to real property, attempted larceny. No bond was set.

August 31

Sarah Mae Jackson, 37, of Hallmark Lane, Whittier, was charged with simple assault, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz less then 1 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Douglas Christopher Jones, 42, of Dog Leg Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for arson habitual felon. A secured bond of $40,000 was set.

Jacob Hunter Rattler, 29, was charged with probation violation. No bond was set.

September 1

Jessica Ann Normand, 41, of Oak Hill Rd., was charged with assault on another while child less than 12 years of age present, simple assault. No bond was set.

Jason Dean Millsaps, 37, of Roundhill Rd., Bryson City, was issued a warrant for arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, maintain a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine. A secured bond of $60,000 was set.

Joshua Robert Orlikowski, 38, of Hidden River Dr., Swannaona, was charged with domestic protective violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, harrissing phone calls, probation violation, communicating threats harassing phone calls. A secured bond of $10,500 was set.

Mark Steven Osborne, 57, of Allens Branch Rd., was charged with uttering a forged instrument. An unsecured bond of $50 was set.

September 2

Rashonda Lashae Bradley, 33, of Dills Branch Rd., was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Stephen Ray Bengivenga, 20, of Manor Trace, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer, assault on a female, communicating threats. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Eric Michael Bengivenga, 20, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Logan Kincaid Robinson, 19, of Hazel St., Waynesville, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, carrying a concealed weapon. No bond was set.

September 3

Ashley Elizabeth Schaal, 21, of Old Soco Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Adrian Anders Villagomez, 23, of Harp Dr., Cashiers, was charged with second degree trespass, intoxicated and disruptive. No bond was set.

Romero Chavez Reymundo, 32, of Old Settlement Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with damage to property, second degree trespass, intoxicated and disruptive. No bond was set.

September 4

Jeffery Lee DeClue, 67, of Old Soco Rd., Whittier, was charged with disorderly conduct, intoxicated and disruptive. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Chaz James Brian Hodgins, 30, of Laurel Branch, was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Michael Alexander Green, 41, of Peppermill Lane, was issued an order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $51,000 was set.

Michael Alexander Green, 41, of Peppermill Lane, was issued a warrant for arrest for breaking or entering, injury to personal property. A secured bond of $51,000 was set.

Lisa Renee Schrader, 60, of Speedwell Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.