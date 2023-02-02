Artist reuses discarded paints and materials to create new works

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Every wall in William Gordon’s home is covered with his art – as well as art he has “saved” from the landfill. Drawing Disney characters since age 6 with plans to enroll in Disney’s animation school after graduation, the Vietnam draft changed his course. Gordon has painted hundreds and possibly thousands of scenes during his lifetime. However, since moving to Franklin in 2018 and working part-time at a local recycling facility, he has salvaged and restored dozens of discarded artworks, has repainted on used canvases, and has repurposed materials for frames.

“My mother painted in watercolors … thousands of works,” said Gordon, “so that must be how I acquired my talent. I am completely self-taught … never took a class. And I just paint what moves me. Mostly the paintings are landscapes, but I like to paint other scenes as well.”

And, he likes color. His landscapes are replete with saturated jewel tones of reds,

greens, blues, and yellows. And, having hailed from Nevada and then Colorado, go-to themes are of Western spots – pueblos, the White House ruins in New Mexico, a Colorado River scene, and much more. Western North Carolina’s forests and mountain peaks have most recently inspired Gordon as well. A January winter day found him painting a stream surrounded by towering evergreens.

Gordon prefers to paint with acrylic, and most of his paints are also rescued from becoming landfill fodder.

“People pass away and their families often don’t know what to do with their stuff, so they just decide to throw it away. I’ve kept whole collections of acrylics from being thrown away.”

Painting in acrylic allows Gordon to work at “mastering light and dark. You can go heavy with acrylic paint or take it light, to almost a watercolor state.”

Motivation to paint comes in “spurts,” admits Gordon, whose career was in the stone industry.

“I sold many of my paintings at auction before I left Colorado, but I really took a hit in that they did not sell for what they should have, so I didn’t paint for many years. I went through a spell of ‘What’s the point?’ But then when I started painting again, I painted 33 paintings in one month. I’ll paint when I see a scene or image or photograph that interests me; I’ve painted things from memory – like helicopters in Vietnam.”

He is also a historian and a researcher. Gordon will learn about a cast-off painting by researching the artist and by studying the age and style of the canvas or frame.

“I learned that one pointillist painting was by an artist in Florida who was very prolific during the 1940s. It’s a gorgeous painting, and it needed the colors restored, so I worked on it.”

He has also determined the value of some rejected paintings. But he is reluctant to part with any of them, choosing instead to enjoy being surrounded by them. He even acquired through a series of fortunate circumstances a few Red Skelton paintings. Though Skelton, who died in 1997, was known as a television and radio entertainer, he was also an artist. Gordon pointed out Skelton’s signature on the paintings, added simply as “Red.”

“I can’t identify a favorite painting that I have saved or that I have painted,” said Gordon. “I like them all. And I just get lost in the process when I’m painting. There is freedom in painting … stress relief. I come out of the time that I’m painting and I’m really a happy guy.”

Anyone interested in meeting with Gordon about his art can email him via his wife, Beverley: beverleygo@gmail.com.