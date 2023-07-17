Author Don Buchanan’s historic novel set in Macon County

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Many people aspire to write a novel upon retirement, but few individuals achieve such a lofty goal. However, Donald (Don) Buchanan retired in 2016 from a 31-year career with IBM and set about writing his novel the very next day. “Counting Souls” has essentially been percolating since he was a child growing up visiting grandparents in Cherokee County. The book was completed in 2020 and published in 2021. And, although the author is a lifelong native of Cobb County, Georgia, his first novel is set primarily in 19th century Macon County with characters and circumstances that are either entirely factual or based on historical information.

“Counting Souls” focuses on a lawyer/farmer who is hired as a federal census taker for Macon County. While census-taking in modernity requires a few minutes to fill in a mailable card, census-taking in 1830 involved information accumulated by visiting each individual and family. The book’s main character must leave his wife and two children and travel for several months to find all the living “souls” in the wilds of Macon County, venturing into “hollers” and valleys and making arduous climbs to remote peaks and pinnacles.

The story revolves around legislation implemented during the Andrew Jackson administration to remove Cherokee people from their homelands as well as the pre-Civil War dynamics associated with slavery.

Buchanan offers a synopsis of the central storyline.

“This is a story about family: what you would do to be reunited with them, what you would do to protect them, and how you live when you lose them. It’s a story about cultural conflict, what divides us and what unites us. And it’s a paean to the glory of the southern Appalachians and a way of life, intertwined with nature, which is slipping from our memory.”

Although Buchanan regularly visits Western North Carolina, he shared from his Georgia home the impetus for his novel.

“My father passed when I was 10 years old. My grandfather, Will Davis, was born in Cherokee County and his family had been in North Carolina since the Revolution. He was my hero. He was a farmer who was born in the mountains and never drove a car or saw the ocean, but he could grow anything and build anything. I spent summers with him and my grandmother and he taught me so much and told me stories of our family. He was especially proud of the fact that both of his grandfathers had fought for the Union during the Civil War. They were opposed to slavery.

“To honor him, I had for years been doing genealogy,” Buchanan continued. “And, strangely enough, the 1830s census had my family members in it who lived in Macon County. My ancestors lived in what was a very large county at that time, before it was split up. It began to occur to me that whoever the census taker was at that time would have met every one of my ancestors. So, I wondered who that guy was.”

Through extensive research, Buchanan learned that the 1830 census taker was a man named Thomas Love Jr., whose family had fought in the Revolution and had been given land grants in North Carolina and Tennessee.

“When I zeroed in on him, something struck me as interesting – that he owned two human beings,” said Buchanan. “I’m from the South and have studied the Civil War and Southern history. I could understand a large plantation that forced people to work, but when it’s just a man and a woman who owned another man and a woman, I began to wonder why that happened or how that worked.”

Thus, intertwined with Love’s trek through the Appalachian Mountains to fulfill his census duties is the story of two slaves who were raised at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello estate, but who ended up on Love’s small Western North Carolina farm after Jefferson died.

“I always loved reading,” explained Buchanan. “And, the old adage is ‘write about what you know.’ I love history. I knew much about antebellum history. I decided to explore Tom’s mission as a census taker and his situation with owning two human beings. That became the story’s focus, and I branched out from there. I had also been reading biographies on Thomas Jefferson. Here was the author of the Declaration who owned hundreds of slaves. I could only imagine the anger and frustration that occurred when he passed away and the slaves thought they might be freed. I did a lot of research on what happened at Monticello. Jefferson kept meticulous records on who was born, what they did, etc. So, Isaiah was a real person who was about the age of the character in the book, as were his wife and daughter. I thought the character of Isaiah being formerly owned by Jefferson activated tension in the novel.”

Besides the characters of Thomas Love and Isaiah, many other characters in “Counting Souls” are named for real people that Buchanan gleaned through his research. Yet, the novel is anything but a staid history book. Buchanan’s writing style is “sense of place,” a term coined by 19th century writer Henry David Thoreau. In essence, the writing describes the setting in such a way that readers can imagine being there – a sensory experience in prose.

“I’m a huge lover of nature and the natural, so throughout the novel, even when terrible things were happening, I tried to temper that with the idyllic surroundings of the beautiful North Carolina mountains,” noted Buchanan.

He appreciates that he has been able to accomplish his goal of writing a novel, and he is currently at work writing a sequel to “Counting Souls,” with the working title of “Persimmon Creek.” He considers the process, like many writers, a labor of love and hopes that the books will enjoy longevity – perhaps even to be read by ancestors.

“With genealogy, you realize so many people lived these lives and may have thought no one would ever think of them in the future, but a book like this brings some people’s lives back to life … maybe one of my descendants will read it and get something from it,” said Buchanan.