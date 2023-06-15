Bakery is ‘dream come true’ for Renee Vargas

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

For the past 20 years, Renee Vargas has been decorating cakes part-time at her home – while also raising two sons, one handicapped, and managing a job, most recently as a data manager at Franklin High School. Her husband, Isidro Vargas, a landscaper, has primarily been the one to bake the special-order cakes and cupcakes at their home, while Renee has applied her self-taught, cake-decorating artistry skills to achieve specialized confections for birthdays, weddings, retirement events, and much more.

The couple never imagined they would be owning and operating a brick-and-mortar bakery on Main Street in Franklin. But when the former owner of Honeysuckle Bakery contacted them earlier this year and asked if they would be interested in purchasing the bakery, the Vargases decided to pray for guidance. They ultimately felt the opportunity was a “dream come true,” and last weekend they opened the doors of Renee’s Cake Shoppe and sold out several hours before closing time.

“Franklin has just come out in droves since we opened,” said Renee. “We’ve been doing custom orders for people in the community for 20 years, so we’ve had a following. I decorated my first cake for my son Samuel when he was two, and then I began decorating them for friends and family. In the past 10 years, the business from home has quadrupled and it’s enabled me to have extra income for medical bills for my son, Andrew, and for other expenses.”

For the past week, the couple has been working day and night to keep up with demand. In the three weeks prior to opening, their sons and many other individuals assisted with redecorating the dining area and reorganizing the kitchen. Samuel (Sam) Vargas, a pastor at Discover Church, plied his woodworking skills to construct the display counter; Andrew Vargas assembled and stained tables; Holly Vargas, Sam’s wife, is the bakery’s social media manager and will work in the bakery a few days a week; and, Brooklyn Hoaglan, Andrew’s girlfriend, will also work in the bakery part-time.

“I also had my best friends helping and so many in the community who just wanted to volunteer to get us opened,” said Renee. “And I hired really great employees, one who just graduated from culinary school.”

While Renee is meeting orders of 25 custom cakes a week, on average, the Cake Shoppe displays decorated cupcakes, as well as macarons, cookies, brownies, cake pops, and more in the black and pink vintage-themed ambience. Featured cakes by the slice are also sold. In the future, cake decorating workshops will be offered.

“Right now, we are baking all night and not getting much sleep, but it’s okay,” said Renee. “I’m so happy about having this shop I just cry when I think about it. I’ve always been creative and crafty and I taught myself how to decorate cakes, by reading and watching videos …, but I never imagined I would have my own shop. So many people have asked me over the years when I was going to open my own shop, but I just never thought that was a possibility. But here we are.”

Renee said her personal favorite cake is a lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry filling. “I like simple decorations. My sons’ favorite cake is a Reese’s [candy] flavored cake.”