Ballot count discrepancy due to software error

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

The Macon County Board of Elections held a hearing Tuesday afternoon following an official protest filed Monday, May 23, by sheriff candidate Bob Cook.

The Board of Elections office received a protest from Cook on Friday morning. According to the complaint, Cook’s protest concerned the tabulation of the ballots during the unofficial results provided Tuesday, May 17.

According to Cook, there was a discrepancy in the unofficial total number of ballots reported on Primary Election Day, May 17, and the number that is now being reported as of May 23.

Election night total ballots cast for Macon County were reported as 9,844 ballots, however, following the election and after further review prior to the state-mandated canvass of ballots, the current number stands at 8,613. The total number of ballots will change again after Friday’s counting of the absentee and provisional ballots before the election results are deemed to be official.

John Noce, security and support technician covering 17 counties for the North Carolina Board of Elections spoke at Tuesday’s hearing to testify to the discrepancy in the number of votes reported on May 17 and explain why it occurred.

According to Noce, an error in coding software duplicated the number of Democratic ballots when calculating the total number of ballots cast in the May 17 primary. Noce explained that Macon County was not the only county in the state to experience the issue. Graham County identified the problem with software identified as Unity Software. Both Graham and Macon use the software and both reported the same issue.

Although the error was acknowledged and rectified as part of the canvass process, because Cook filed a protest of the election results, the county’s canvass was recessed and resumed on Tuesday, May 31.

After hearing from Cook and others Tuesday afternoon, the Macon County Board of Elections voted to dismiss Cook’s protest due to a lack of evidence proving any wrongdoing.

The Macon County Board of Elections is scheduled to hold a complete recount on Thursday, June 2, at 9 a.m. at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building at the request of sheriff candidate Dereck Jones who trails in the sheriff’s race behind Brent Holbrooks, according to the county’s unofficial election results.

According to Macon County Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault, the recount will cost Macon County taxpayers around $10,000. The recount will look at the Macon County sheriff’s race, but will also involve recounting every ballot cast. The recount is open to the public.