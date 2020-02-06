Band recognized by N.C. State Senate

N.C. State Senator Jim Davis paid a visit to the Franklin High School band room last week to personally deliver a “Senatorial Statement congratulating the Franklin High School Marching Panther Regiment’s 2020 Sugar Bowl Performance.” The statement details the the band’s accomplishments including high marks in music, marching, general effect, color guard and auxiliary, percussion and drum major, earning first place captions in every category. The FHS Band was also crowned the “Grand Champion – Owner of the Steps of Jackson Square for being the band the displayed the best in musical and entertainment performance of all 12 bands.” The statement concludes with the statement that the band “deserves fo be congratulated for its participation in and achievements during the 202 Sugar Bowl.”The statement was read in the State Senate on Jan. 14.

Photos by Vickie Carpenter