Board hires Sylva lawyer as county attorney

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Macon County leaders began the search for a new county attorney last October after Chester Jones announced his retirement after serving the county for more than a decade.

After more than four months utilizing the services of interim county attorney Kim Carpenter, the Macon County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday night to appoint Eric Ridenour of Ridenour & Goss in Sylva as the new county attorney. The approved contract states that Ridenour’s salary will not exceed $120,000 a year and allows Macon County Attorney Derek Roland to execute the contract.

The vote to hire Ridenour came after a lengthy closed session meeting during the March meeting of the board of commissioners, which resulted in the unanimous vote.

“I am honored and excited to be joining Macon County as their next county attorney,” Ridenour said Wednesday morning. “I have been so impressed with the professionalism and dedication of county staff, the commissioners, and County Manager Derek Roland.”

Ridenour began his career by joining the firm of Haire & Bridgers in 1995 upon graduating law school at Washburn University. He made partner in 1998 and while the firm has changed names and faces Ridenour, had been the firm’s mainstay. In private practice, Ridenour focuses his practice on civil litigation, real estate, and local government law.

Ridenour has handled thousands of cases, both civil and criminal, in Western North Carolina. His current matters include: right-of-way disputes, condemnation/eminent domain proceedings, breach of contract lawsuits, and employer defense of a wrongful termination lawsuit. Ridenour also represents local contractors in construction disputes, property owners’ associations, and many small business owners. Additionally, while the firm does not generally handle appellate matters, Ridenour has successfully argued a number of cases before the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Ridenour has served as Sylva Town Attorney since December 1998. Prior to law school, he played basketball at the University of Kansas under coaches Roy Williams (UNC) and Mark Turgeon (Maryland).

Ridenour says he plans to continue serving as the Town of Sylva attorney as well as continue in his private practice.