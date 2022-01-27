Board reviews Covid protocols from NC Toolkit

Diane Peltz – Contributing Writer

The Macon County School Board met on Monday, Jan. 24, for its regularly scheduled meeting. A discussion of protocols from the NC Toolkit, regarding COVID 19 ensued. The NC Toolkit is used to guide schools in making decisions regarding COVID-19 issues, such as mask wearing, social distancing and quarantine times. Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin provided information on the updates from the toolkit from Jan. 10, 2022.

“It’s a fluid situation, due to the number of quarantine days down from 10 days to 5 days,” stated Baldwin.

The following is taken directly from the toolkit and it shows the difficulty in trying to implement the new standards. These are the updated criteria to remain or return to school:

“Diagnosis: Person has tested positive with an antigen test but does not have symptoms of COVID-19 and is not known to be a close contact to someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

“If the person has a repeat PCR/molecular test performed in a laboratory within 24 – 48 hours of their positive antigen test, and that PCR/molecular test is negative: the positive antigen test can be considered a false positive and the person can immediately return to school; OR

“If the person does not have a repeat PCR/molecular test, or has one within 24 – 48 hours and it is also positive, the person can return to school 5 days after the specimen collection date of the first positive test, as long as they did not develop symptoms. The person must continue to mask for an additional 5 days to minimize risk of infecting others. The person is not required to have documentation of a negative test in order to return to school.

“Diagnosis: Person has tested positive with a PCR/molecular test but the person does not have symptoms. Person can return to school 5 days after the specimen collection date of their positive test as long as they did not develop symptoms. The person must continue to mask for an additional 5 days to minimize risk of infecting others. Person can return to school when:

It has been at least 5 days after the first day of symptoms; AND

It has been at least 24 hours since the person had a fever (without using fever reducing medicine); AND

Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving. The person is not required to have documentation of a negative test in order to return to school. The person must continue to wear a mask for 10 days after the first day of symptoms to minimize the risk of infecting others

“Symptoms: Person has symptoms of COVID-19 and has tested positive with an antigen test or PCR/molecular test. Person can return to school when • It has been at least 5 days after the first day of symptoms; AND

• It has been at least 24 hours since the person had a fever (without using fever reducing medicine); AND

• Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving. The person is not required to have documentation of a negative test in order to return to school. The person must continue to wear a mask for 10 days after the first day of symptoms to minimize the risk of infecting others.”

One problem that results when a person has a PCR test done, is that results can take several days. As Dr. Baldwin pointed out, they may not have the results until they are out of the 5 day quarantine.

The update continues:

“Exposure: Person in a mask optional setting for whom an exception to exclusion does not apply and has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19” Person must be excluded from school for 5 days after exposure. Person may return to school after exclusion if asymptomatic but must continue to wear a mask for an additional 5 days, for a total of 10 days after exposure. The 5 days of exclusion begins on the day after the last known close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual. They should test on day 5, if possible. If symptoms occur, person should immediately isolate until a test either confirms COVID-19, or a negative result rules it out.

“Exposure (exemption vaccinated) Person has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 and is in one of the following groups:

They are 18 years of age and have received their primary series AND booster, if eligible.

They are between the ages of 5-17 and have completed a primary series of COVID-19 vaccines. Boosters are not required to meet this exception for this age group. Person does not need to be excluded from school if they have had no symptoms after being a close contact to someone with COVID-19 The person must continue to wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure to minimize the risk of infecting others and should get tested on day 5, if possible.“Exposure (exemption masked exposure): Person does not need to be excluded from school if masks were being worn appropriately and consistently by both the person with COVID-19 and the potential exposed person. This applies to exposures in classrooms, other in-school settings, extracurricular activities, including athletic activities and school transportation.

“Exposure (Exemption Infection in past 90 days): Person has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 and had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days (tested positive using a viral test):

• Person does not need to be excluded from school if they have had no symptoms after being a close contact to someone with COVID-19. The person must continue to wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure to minimize the risk of infecting others and should get tested on day 5, if possible.

• Person has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 and had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days (tested positive using a viral test). Person in a mask required setting and has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 in which one or both individuals were not wearing a mask the entire time.

“Individuals in a mask-required school setting do NOT need to be excluded from school after a close contact, including unmasked exposures (e.g., during lunch or extracurricular activities), if they have no symptoms. Individuals with unmasked exposures in a mask required school setting should get tested on the day of notification of exposure and as close to day 5 after exposure as possible and must wear a mask in school settings. This exemption applies to in-school exposures as described above as well as non-household, out-of school exposures. While the individual does not need to be excluded from the school setting, quarantine measures may still apply in non-school settings. If testing supply is limited, priority should be given to testing of students participating in athletics because of the higher risk of transmission in that setting.”

It was also brought to the board’s attention that the positivity rate was 36.32% which puts Macon in the red category for high transmission.

Macon Middle School and Union Academy both had to return to remote learning for three days due the number of teachers in quarantine.

After much discussion including parents speaking out in the comment portion of the meeting and taking everything into consideration the board voted unanimously to uphold the mask optional mandate.

Other business

Todd Gibbs reported on the Iotla Valley Elementary School geothermal breach. He stated that MSM Solutions was the only company that submitted a bid for the geothermal repairs. The price for repairs to the controls would cost $74,819 and the piping repair cost would be $575,640. An agreement is pending for them to begin work in the near future. Gibbs also reported that there is a leak somewhere, could be under the parking lot. Custodians are adding water daily. Some 200 gallons had to be added on Monday. Aside from tearing up the parking lot, Gibbs noted that just because there is a “wet spot” in the parking lot doesn’t mean the leak is coming from underneath. More inspections will need to be done in order to find the exact location of the leak, if that is even possible.

Curriculum Director Josh Lynch reported on the progress from the state mandated “LETRS” training. Lynch explained that the training was going well, teachers were engaged and they reported that the course is very beneficial to them. Several workdays have been set aside for the teachers to continue with this training.

Lynch also spoke about the summer school program for this year. As of now, two schools will be offering summer school classes to second and third graders for the RTA (Read to Achieve) program, which will be held at East Franklin Elementary School. Those dates are July 6-8 and 11-14.

A summer program for ESL (English as a second language) for grades two and four will be held at Cartoogechaye Elementary School on July 11-14 and July 18- 22.

The next meeting of the School Board will be held on Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., in the Franklin Administrative Office.