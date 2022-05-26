Book touts historical figures who influenced culture

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Words, written and spoken, can effect change. And that is exactly the focus of local writer David Stearns’ 2022 self-published book, “Bucking the System.” Stearns, an Otto resident and a member of the Bascom: A Center for the Arts’ writer’s group, Stearns has been working on his non-fiction book for years.

His research led him to spotlight approximately 50 influential and historical figures, starting with Jesus and including such notables as Socrates, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Martin Luther King, Gandhi, and Nelson Mandela. Stearns’ prologue conveys his intentions: “The purpose of this book is to make more of us aware that we can change the system. In fact, we must, if the human race is to move forward.”

The book provides some background on each chosen individual and dates of when they lived, if they are historic. It also includes his own commentary regarding the person and how he or she might have influenced culture. At the end of the book are various quotes, including the concluding quote by 19th century formerly enslaved orator and author Frederick Douglas: “Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is in an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob, and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe.”

Stearns can be reached about his book by emailing him at dspvbfl@gmail.com.

