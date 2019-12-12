Bradley files to run for commissioner

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Filing for the 2020 election is in full swing, with two seats on the Macon County Board of Commissioners on the ballot. The District II seat currently held by Karl Gillespie will be open, as Gillespie has filed to seek state office for District 120 of the North Carolina House of Representatives. Terry Bradley filed for the District II seat on Tuesday. Bradley has a lifetime career in law enforcement and currently works for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. If elected, Bradley plans to retire to commit full-time to the board of commissioners.

The District III county commissioner seat is also up for election and incumbent Paul Higdon has already filed for re-election. As of press time, no challengers have filed against Higdon.

The deadline for filing for the Board of Commissioners is Friday, Dec. 20 at noon. Those interested must file at the Macon County Board of Elections Office located at the Macon County Courthouse. The filing fee is $106.26.

Residents who live outside of the city limits of Franklin and Highlands but within Macon County received a letter from the Board of Elections this week regarding the permanent early voting location change from the courthouse to the Robert C Carpenter Building.

The letter was originally mailed in September to the voters inside city limits who were eligible to vote in the Municipal Election on Nov. 5. This week, the same letter was mailed out to the remaining residents.

The primary election will be held in North Carolina on March 3, 2020, with the General Election occurring in November.