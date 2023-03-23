Brand new shelter welcomes A.T. hikers at Rock Gap

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

On the blustery, rainy, muddy morning of March 17, representatives from Nantahala

Ranger District Office/Nantahala National Forest, Nantahala Hiking Club, Franklin Appalachian Trail Community Council, Oconaluftee Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center, and Outdoor 76 braved the weather to celebrate the completion of a new hiker shelter at Rock Gap on the Appalachian Trail. The new shelter is opening just in time for through- and section-hikers on the famous trail that runs from Springer Mountain, Ga., to Mt. Katahdin, Maine.

According to Nantahala Hiking Club (NHC) President Victor Treutel, the former shelter had been at the site since in 1965. With Kelsey Mortensen of the Nantahala Ranger District Office holding the ribbon, Treutel “cut” it while at least 25 looked on, including Appalachian Trail (A.T.) hikers, one of whom had stayed in the shelter the night before.

“It’s one of the best shelters I’ve seen so far,” said Gary Lawrence, of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. He was one of 28 hikers who spent the night in and around the shelter on the evening of March 16, the day before the dedication. The shelter will comfortably hold up to eight adults.

Lawrence shared that he had heard stories about the A.T. from someone in his community in Pennsylvania and decided he would attempt the 2,000-plus mile hike.

The open shelter provides an opportunity for hikers to overnight in sleeping bags while protected from rain. Makeshift hangers are provided to keep backpacks off the ground and away from mice.

Treutel, along with Rory Cassedy and Hygie Starr of the NHC, initially addressed the crowd, offering that planning for the shelter began five years ago.

“It takes that long to budget and plan,” said Treutel. The shelter cost $21,000, with the cost primarily allocated for materials since most of the labor was provided by NHC volunteers, including NHC project lead Phillip Rogers, along with Ed Sams, as well as students in the forestry program at Oconaluftee Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center in Cherokee.

“To build it took about 6,000 pounds of concrete, 3,000 pounds of block, 4,000 pounds of lumber, and three tons of gravel,” said Treutel.

All the materials had to be hauled down a narrow path from the Rock Gap parking lot in the Standing Indian Campground – a distance of about a quarter of a mile.

“The NHC logged over 900 work hours,” said Starr, “not including planning time. Job Corps had about 200 or more hours into it, and another 100-plus hours were provided by the Forest Service.”

Also representing the Nantahala Ranger District Office/Nantahala National Forest was Viviana Ruiz and District Ranger Troy Waskey.

“I’m pretty sure this shelter is so well built it will outlast all of us,” noted Treutel.

Job Corps Forestry students who attended the shelter ribbon cutting included Alexander Merrer of Ohio, Austin Pendleton of North Carolina, and William Martin of North Carolina. All three students said that the hands-on experience of helping to build the shelter solidified their career goals.

“It’s very important for these students to have real world experience,” said Job Corps Forestry Instructor Alan Chapman. “Having interactions with trail work, swinging tools, and moving dirt is more important than classroom work. Hands-on is vital.”

“I loved the physical work,” said Martin, “and seeing the end result of the labor.”

After the ribbon cutting, Treutel explained the shelter project’s funding.

“The Appalachian Trail Conservancy was the middleman; $18,600 came from the National Park Service,” said Treutel. “This project has been in the works for five years. That’s when the original capital budget was created, based on 2017 costs. With the price of building products skyrocketing in the past two years, the funding allocated didn’t cover the total actual costs. We didn’t know this until the project was almost finished. I made the decision to complete the project using (NHC) club funds. More than $2,000 was not covered. We have had many donations from individuals and companies, local and afar, to ensure the funding was not all from the club’s budget. Outdoor76 contributed $800. And, online donations have been over $700. We also had a commitment from the N.C. Tag Grant office to subsidize us as needed.

“It has been a great project and with amazing community support. We are very appreciative,” he added.