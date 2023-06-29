Budgeting for Solid Waste Topic of Special Called CC Meeting

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

While the fiscal year (FY) 2023-2024 operating budget was adopted last week, Macon County Commissioners (MCC) met briefly Monday, June 26, to discuss one item still needing to be addressed. Solid waste budget fee increases were questioned by Commissioner John Shearl at the last budget meeting on June 19, necessitating a regathering to determine clarity on the associated enterprise fund and fee changes for solid waste management.

Macon County Solid Waste Management Director Chris Stahl attended the meeting and addressed questions on what drove fee increases, why alternative solutions would not be beneficial, etc. Stahl described three requested changes that resulted in increased budgetary output within his department. The first change involved increasing the transfer fee from the Highlands-based station to Franklin to $12.50 (per ton) from $8.75. The fee is referred to as a straight pass-through fee for commercial customers to get their solid waste down the mountain from Highlands to Franklin; residential customers are not charged.

The second topic focused on current transfer fees only applying to construction demolition landfills (CND) and municipal solid waste (MSW). However, Stahl stated his department also has to remove stumps and brush that are then ground up as part of the overall process. The cost associated with that work is closer to $20 a ton, and he requested that instead of adding a new fee to the existing cost structure, that commissioners approve application of the fee to help cover cost of transportation. The third issue involved changing the tipping fee on brush and stumps from $30 a ton to $35. In addition to grinding, cleaning, moving, and repositioning of the debris also has associated costs. When the original $30 fee was set, the cost to grind was $8 a ton, according to Stahl. The current cost is $22 per ton. He added that the overall issue could be summed up as increased costs necessitating an increased budget.

Shearl questioned why the “good citizens” of Highlands are required to pay an increased cost to transfer waste to Franklin, especially considering there was a landfill located in Highlands, until it was closed.

Aggregate revenues from the combined requested changes are estimated at $82,750. Shearl argued that while the original Highlands landfill was closed June 30, 2008, it was not requested nor approved by residents. Stahl replied that due to the Solid Waste Act (SWA) of 2008, landfill restrictions were enacted throughout North Carolina. CND landfills operated under existing rules and consequently were impacted by the 2008 SWA. When the Highlands-based CND landfill was closed in 2008 it had less than two years of usage left. While there was room for lateral expansion at the time, it still would not have resulted in a long-term acceptable solution. Due to the various burdens associated with the SWA, a decision was made to close the landfill before new regulations were enacted.

Stahl further stated that the millions of dollars saved by closing the landfill would have been made up for by the Availability Fund associated with the county budget and shared by taxpayers across the county. In response to a transfer fee increase that took effect in early 2022, Shearl offered, “It’s unfair to me for a board to approve a fee increase with no way to fund it. It seems to me if we are going to change fees, we are going to change the funding as well.”

Stahl reminded the attendees and commissioners that funding for the additional fees was not actually approved by county commissioners in 2022 and for a year were covered by department cuts for other work that was delayed, such as repairs and other operational requirements. This played a role in fee increases requested for the FY 23/24 budget. Regarding looking for additional landfill sites and finding various reasons why no suitable ones could be identified, Stahl commented, “We are not going to construct another landfill in Macon County. It is important to make this [existing landfill] last as long as we can.”

Shearl then repeated a view, originally expressed at last week’s budget meeting, that it should be more cost effective to transport waste from Highlands to a location in Georgia, where commercial entities could benefit from its use. Not only would that solution benefit the applicable commercial business(es), it would reduce cost to Macon County taxpayers.

“Some of this mulch is going to different facilities and it would be usable to landscapers if it was available to them … If we have a company that’s hauling that [mulch] to Georgia, aren’t taxpayers saving $20 a ton?” asked Shearl.

Stahl then offered that the county is already getting a discounted rate for hauling by companies who will ultimately benefit from use of the mulch. He also clarified that mulch grinding occurs at different levels.

“When it is ground with a six- or eight-inch screen, [which is how it is currently processed in Macon County] it’s worthless.” He further offered that two-inch sized mulch is required in order for it to be useful to landscapers and it also has to go through a heating process – neither of which is currently a part of the county waste management process.

Commissioner Josh Young offered additional insight.

“What I understand now after a couple years of being in the mulch business is there is no consistency … I feel like I’m content with the time put into looking at this,” he said. “It’s a service being provided to Highlands. If we were to hire brush-hauling trucks to move it in raw form, it would cost way more than it would be to grind it and haul it off in chip form.” Young further pointed out that with the closing of the Canton Mill, no one is currently buying pulp.

Despite Shearl’s steadfast pleas in support of Highlands residents not being saddled with additional and/or unnecessary fees, the reality is that increased operating costs must be funded. In closing, Stahl reminded commissioners, “I don’t want anyone to pay a fee – anybody in Highlands can avoid that [hauling] fee by coming to the [Franklin] landfill. I don’t think it’s fair to put the haul bill for commercial customers on taxpayers – and residential hauling is free.”

County Commissioners determined the best way to address those costs is to support the increased fee request originally submitted by Stahl on behalf of solid waste management. Young then motioned that the board adopt the $12.50 transfer fee and the $35 tipping fee changes as submitted by the Solid Waste Management Department. Commissioners voted and approved to adopt funding, in a 4-1 vote, with Shearl opposing.