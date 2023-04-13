Businesses pitch social district to council

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

At its monthly meeting April 3, the Franklin Town Council heard public comments on a town social district, presented a proclamation in the presence of Shriners members, and received information on a youth rally from two area youngsters. New business included requests for approval of wireless upgrades to sewer systems, a bid award recommendation for the Clyde Street waterline improvement project, and announcement of a public hearing on an ordnance amendment.

Mayor Jack Horton read a proclamation for the ninth annual ’80s Flashback/Shriners Hospital Weekend, which benefits Shriners Children’s Hospital, Greenville. Present for the reading were six Franklin members of the Charlotte-based Oasis Shriners organization. This year, the event will be celebrated Aug. 4 and 5. The proclamation reads, in part: “Macon County and the Town of Franklin congratulates ’80s Flashback/Shriners Hospital Weekend in Franklin, North Carolina and commend its observance to all citizens and visitors.”

For the public comment session, all three persons speaking: Graham Norris, Head Brewer at Lazy Hiker Brewing Company; Dave Linn, an instrumental organizer of the ’80s Flashback event; and Cory McCall, of Outdoor 76, had a common message – the necessity for a social district in the Franklin downtown area. Norris shared that Lazy Hiker has had a taproom in Sylva and has been a part of its social district for almost a year. He lauded the successful experience there so far and also spoke to some people’s concern about patrons walking around with alcoholic beverages. He also stated that a “positive vibe and culture” has emerged downtown in Sylva.

“I’ll be honest – it actually will make it more difficult for us (Lazy Hiker) in the short term; it means that instead of people having one or two drinks at our place, they might grab a drink and go hang with friends somewhere else downtown.”

Norris viewed the beverage allowance as a positive in the long term because it centralizes and brings more people to the downtown district. He also viewed the potential change as beneficial to some of Franklin’s festivals and the opportunities for people being able to walk around while enjoying an alcoholic beverage, and still observe and participate, which currently is illegal. Linn added that Franklin is the only regional town besides Robbinsville that does not yet have a social district. McCall lauded the Council on what it has been able to accomplish in the past few years. Regarding the district, he said, “We (Outdoor 76) opened a taproom in 2012 and saw immediately there was a large interest of folks to come and have an adult beverage and socialize.”

Town Manager Amie Owens added that Sylva Mainstreet Economic Development Director Bernadette Peters will attend the May 1 TOF Council meeting to discuss what Sylva and others have experienced with their social district enablement.

Waterline bid accepted

The Town received four submittals as part of a request for proposal (RFP) process supporting the Clyde Street Waterline Improvement Project. The proposals were reviewed and evaluated by WithersRavenel to ensure all qualifications were met. Owens relayed that the bid of Buckeye Bridge, LLC. was recommended as the lowest responsible and responsive bidder for the project. Their bid was for $730,357, while the grant from the state for the project was for $820,000. The schedule for completion, once a contract is signed, is 240 days. Council members made a motion and then unanimously approved the recommendation, subject to a satisfactory contract being in place.

Public hearing on camping on

public property set

The Town Manager also recommended a public hearing on an ordinance amendment to receive public input on “Offenses Against Town Regulations.” The amendment will add a new section that deals with camping on public property and reads, in part, “… unregulated camping creates a public nuisance and a health hazard on public property that interferes with its use by all citizens, has deleterious effects on those engaging in such camping activities, and places a burden on public resources.” Town of Franklin Police Chief Devin Holland also added that existence of “homeless huts” that result in residents moving on, leaves “a pretty big mess.” Many of the public areas are also flood plains. The public hearing is set for Monday, May 1, 2023, at 6:05 p.m.

Youth Rally planned

Gracie Parker, 10 years old, and Kennedy Carrion, 9 years old, briefly informed the Council about the Youth Mental Health Help Rally. Part of their briefing was a request for an Iotla Street closure in support of the rally, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. It will include a short, police-led parade from Town Hall to the Gazebo as part of the proceedings. Carrion and Parker lobbied council members for their assistance.

“Bullying is hard on us kids, mentally and physically … kids like [us] are getting hurt and need help pulling this off. Our town and community is better than this,” said Carrion.

Chief Holland followed with the assurance to Mayor Horton that the request has already been submitted by “this young lady [Parker] and her grandparents and it’s already a go.” The Council then voted on and approved the request.

Town project updates

Public Works Director Bill Deal introduced a new meter reader, Aaron Fosler, who comes to Franklin via Jefferson County in Colorado, where he retired from the sheriff’s department there after 33 years of service.

Town Planner Justin Setser discussed various projects in the works. Replacing missing sidewalk sections on Depot Street is scheduled for July. Also scheduled is an East Franklin loop/tie-in just above Poindexter Tire that will tie in to First Street. That project is scheduled for construction in 2024.

Road resurfacing projects include Roller Mill Road, set to be completely resurfaced sometime this year; Belleview and Clarks Chapel Road repaving, scheduled for 2024; and, Baird Cove Road, Old Murphy Road (from Baird Cove to U.S. 64), and Lake Emory Road, scheduled for 2026.

Crosswalk upgrades are also scheduled for various locations around town, including Main Street, just adjacent to Town Hall. That project will include moving the crosswalk some distance to place it in a more advantageous point of view for automobiles heading up the hill toward the shopping district. Some parking re-striping is also being looked at in the same general vicinity that the Planning Department hopes can result in a few additional spaces.

In addition, Setser reported an increasing demand for parking recreational vehicles on private property. The main emphasis appears to be new land owners who are looking to live in a trailer/camper while building a permanent home. He reported his department intends to research the possibility of temporary – up to six months possibly – permits that may help satisfy the demand.

Lastly, Setser provided recently received census numbers for Macon County and the Town of Franklin. Between 2020 and 2022, the county grew by up to 2,499 residents formerly residing outside of North Carolina. During the same period, between 2,500 and 5,000 people moved into Macon County from other areas of the state. And again, for the same time period, 83% of N.C. counties had deaths outnumber births. Counties were not broken down in the report nor were specific reasons provided for the numbers.

A special called meeting for a budget work session is scheduled for Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. The next regularly scheduled Town Council meeting will be Monday, May 1, at 6 p.m.