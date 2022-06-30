Cabe serves 21 years with Franklin Police Department

A retirement party was held Tuesday, June 28, at Franklin Town Hall for Dwayne Cabe, a 21-year-veteran of the Franklin Police Department. His career began as a Macon County 911 dispatch operator from 1991 to 1998. He left the dispatcher’s office to work for Sheriff Homer Holbrooks as a deputy from 1998 to 2001. He then moved to the Franklin Police Department working under Chief Terry Bradley in 2001 where he completed his career in law enforcement. Cabe was presented with a plaque thanking him for his service and a set of wheels for his project car, a 1987 Mustang LX convertible. Cabe then turned around and gave a plaque to his wife Amy and his family thanking them for being by his side. In attendance were family, friends, and officers from the Franklin Police Department, Macon County Sheriff Department, Highlands Police Dept., Franklin Fire Dept., town employees and officials. Pictured are Cabe and his family, (L-R) Amber Wright, Randy Cabe, Christie Cabe, Dayne Cabe, Dennis Cabe, Amy Cabe, Dwayne Cabe, Ellie Stewart, Dustin Cabe, Ashley Hall holding Gracie Hall and Joey Hall. Not pictured are sisters, Reba Bryson and Caryl Cooper. Photo by Vickie Carpenter