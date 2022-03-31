Community Calendar for March 31, 2022

Valley River Arts Guild will be offering classes for Making Pine Needle Baskets, on Saturday, April 2, 12 noon to 3 p.m., a class for kids, Making A Clay Rabbit, Saturday, April 9, 10 to 11:30 a.m., a youth class for ages 14 to 17, Making A Treasure Keeper Yarn and Rope Basket, on Saturday, April 9, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Pour Painting Class for Kids Ages 10 to 17, on Saturday, April 16, 1:30 to 3 p.m., at Murphy Art Center. at Murphy Art Center. Classes are open to the public. For more information, call (828)360-3038.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike on Saturday, April 2, to Siler Bald. Hike south on the Appalachian Trail to Snowbird Gap. Leave the meadow and ascend to the top of the bald. Spectacular views, almost 360 degrees seeing Lake Nantahala, Wayah Bald and Winespring Bald. Meet at Westgate Plaza 10 a.m. For more information and reservations, call Robert Barnable (828)369-1565.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike on Sunday, April 3, to Larry’s Rd., out Old 64 West. FSRD 7281 is a big wide road with good views into West Dills/Cartoogechaye communities. Must call to confirm. For more information and reservations, call Kathy Ratcliff (828)526-6480.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike on Monday, April 4, to Twenty Mile Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This hike uses three different trails with wide and easier footing with less than 800′ spread over 9 miles with much scenery and views of waterfalls. Must call for reservations. For reservations and information, call Katharine Brown (828)421-4178.

Franklin Garden Club will meet the first Monday, April 4, 11:30 a.m. at Fat Buddies Restaurant. All are welcome to attend. For more information call (828) 342-6543

Foster Care Information Session at First Alliance Church will be held on Monday, April 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 31 Promise Lane. Foster parents and others will share how they help meet the needs of children and answer questions and describe how others are helping through adoption and serving as a resource person. To arrange free childcare, contact Jenny Lewis at (828371-7101 or jennyimp@hotmail.com.

Cullasaja Community Club Meeting will be held on Monday, April 4, 7 p.m. at the community building.

Trout Unlimited Chapter #373 will meet on Tuesday, April 5, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 77 Jackson St. in Sylva. Noted writer/fisherman Sam Johnson, author of several books and Fly Fishing the Blue Ridge Parkway, N.C. section is the speaker. This meeting is open to everyone interested in conservation and fishing.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will discuss the Commission’s recent proposed changes that would allow hunting on three western bear sanctuaries at a meeting on April 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Tri-County Community College in the McSwain Building Lecture Hall. The rule change would permit limited bear hunting beginning in fall 2022 in sanctuaries in the Pisgah National Forest, Standing Indian and the Panthertown area in the Nantahala National Forest. NC Wildlife officials indicate they support the rule change. The meeting is open to the public for residents who are interested in attending.

Tuckasegee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host a roadside trash pick-up on Thursday, April 7, 3 to 5 p.m., on South River Road and Old Settlement Roads in Webster. Meet at the Webster Baptist Church lot. Bags and gloves will be provided. Find the event at https://www.facebook.com/tuckaseigeechapter373 or email to tu.lenehan@gmail.com.

Franklin Women’s Club will meet on Friday, April 8, noon, at Fat Buddies restaurant in Westgate Plaza. Speaker will be Alisa Ashe, Executive Director of Kids Place. Alisa will discuss the role Kids Place plays in the care and treatment of abused children, teens and youths in Macon and Graham counties. To RSVP, call Brenda Jacobs at 828 421 0411 . For more information about the club, call Linda Ellison at 407 342 9654

Death Cafe will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2 to 4 p.m., Wayfarers Unity Chapel, 182 Wayfarer Lane, Dillard, Ga. Jan Brewer, M.A., CMT, will lead a group-directed conversation about death and dying/life and living. Share your fears, tears, laughter, curiosity, creativity, stories, or lend an ear in this safe and supportive setting. For more information, call Jan at (510)684-5555 or visit www.deathcafe.com

Maidens Chapel Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday April 16, at 3 p.m. The hunt is free to the public. Refreshments after the hunt. The church is located at 230 Maidens Chapel Rd.

Macon County Schools Preschool Program is currently taking applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Applications are available at the Macon County Board of Education, Iotla Valley, Cartoogechaye and South Macon; or email valerie.norton@macon.k12.nc.us. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 20.

The Town of Franklin Water/Sewer Division will have temporary road closures through Friday, April 29, on West Palmer Street in front of the Franklin Fire Department and on Maple Street, and the intersection of Commerce Street and West Palmer to improve an existing sewer line. Signage will be in place for the closure area and detours. Information will be shared via social media on the Police and Fire Department pages and will be updated on the town’s website. For more information, call Public Works Department at (828)524-2516 x 397

Thursday Painters has moved to Mondays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Uptown Gallery located at 30 East Main Street in Franklin. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Bring your project and supplies and a bag lunch. For more information, call Pat Mennenger (828)421-5194 or Uptown Gallery (828)349-4607.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.