Calendar for October 8, 2020

Community Calendar

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357 or (828)837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 69 Iotla Street. To schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800)733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Red Sand Project will be held at the Downtown Franklin on Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. The Project calls attention to those who metaphorically “fall through the cracks” of human trafficking, including children, girls, and refugees, and spreads awareness in the community. The Zonta Club of Franklin will have a short presentation about the project and hand out bags of red sand that will, as a group, be poured into the cracks of the bricks in front of the gazebo. Wear face coverings and practice social distancing for this event.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 5-mile hike on Saturday, Oct. 10, with an elevation change 800 ft., to William’s Pulpit on the NC Bartram Trail, starting at Wallace Branch, passing a couple of waterfalls and continuing to the “pulpit” with views of Albert Mountain and surrounding mountains. Meet at Westgate Plaza in Franklin at 10 a.m., drive 6 miles round trip. For more information and reservations, call leader Gail Lehman, (828)524-5298.

Nantahla Hiking Club will take an easy 2-mile hike on Sunday, Oct. 11, with very little elevation change in the Coweeta Lab area, strolling up along beautiful Shope Fork creek to a secluded waterfall. Meet at Smoky Mtn. Visitors Center at 1 p.m, drive 8 miles round trip. Visitors and dogs on leash are welcome. For more information and reservations, call leader Katharine Brown at (828)421-4178.

DEATH CAFE will meet on Sunday, October 11, 2 to 4 p.m. at Wayfarers Unity Chapel, 182 Wayfarer Lane, Dillard, Ga. They will meet on the back deck following CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Cancel if ther is Rain. This is a group-directed discussion with one agenda: Be an open, respectful and confidential forum to talk about death. The objective is ‘to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most out of their finite lives.’ The facilitator will be Jan Brewer, M.A., CMT. For more information, call Jan at (510) 684-5555 or visit www.deathcafe.com.

N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Control Kudzu Free Online Seminar will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. via zoom. Participants will learn how Kudzu was introduced and spread in the United States, names of Kudzu, plant descriptions, various ways to use Kudzu, economic and ecological impacts, and finally various control strategies. To register go the Eventbrite link at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/controling-kudzu-tickets- 121561823687. For more information, call the Macon County Extension Center at (828)349-2049 or e-mail Christy Bredenkamp at clbreden@ncsu.edu.

Pesticide Collection Day will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Environmental Resource Center, 1624 Lakeside Drive, Franklin. Pesticides that will be accepted include insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, fumigants, rodenticides and growth regulators. For pesticides with unreadable or missing labels, contact the Cooperative Extension Office for instructions. Please save any portion of the label to help identify the material so you can be assisted with disposal. Unknown materials cannot be accepted. For more information, call the Macon County Extension Center at (828)349-2046.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center is hosting Zoom classes. Zoom classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Mens Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.