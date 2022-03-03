Candidate filing resumes; primary election set for Tuesday, May 17

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Candidate filing resumed last Thursday morning across North Carolina and will continue until the filing deadline at noon on Friday, March 4. From local races to Congressional seats, candidates across the state have been signing up this week to appear on the primary ballot. The primary election is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.

Despite announcing in November that he would not be seeking re-election to Western North Carolina’s District 11 and instead would be running in the redrawn District 14, Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced on Monday in a press release that he would be seeking re-election for District 11 after the release of new congressional maps last week.

The state Supreme Court struck down those lines and the entire congressional map in early February, saying they were illegal partisan gerrymanders. The GOP-controlled General Assembly passed a new map Feb. 17, but a three-judge panel reworked it again last week, saying it didn’t meet fairness standards mentioned by the state justices.

Candidate filing under the map adopted by the trial judges, resumed Thursday. The next day, Republican legislative leaders asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the use of the court-adopted map. The case is pending.

The freshman Republican faces several primary challengers for the District 11 seat including Bruce O’Connell, Wendy Marie-Limbaugh Nevarez, Matthew Burrill, Chuck Edwards and Rod Honeycutt.

While early voting has not yet begun, any registered and eligible North Carolina voter may now request an absentee ballot for the 2022 primary election online through the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Portal, available on the State Board of Elections’ website. To request a ballot through the portal, voters must verify their identity by providing their full name, date of birth, address, and either their driver’s license number (or other DMV ID number) or last four digits of their Social Security number. Voters will sign and submit the form online. If a voter provides their email address, they will receive a confirmation email after the request is submitted through the portal.

The deadline to submit a request for an absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 10, at 5 p.m., one week before Election Day. The State Board encourages voters to request a ballot sooner to ensure they can return their ballot in time to be counted. In late March or early April, after ballots are prepared, county boards of elections across North Carolina will begin sending them out to voters who request them.

Absentee voters must return their ballot, sealed inside the specially provided envelope, to their county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, 2022.

Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day.

Candidates filing as of Wednesday are:

Board of Commissioners District 1

Don Willis – Republican

Board of Commissioners District 2

Ronnie Beale – Democrat

Gary Shields – Republican

Richard Lightner – Republican

Danny Antoine – Republican

Danny Reitmeier – Republican

Gregg Jones – Republican

Clerk of Superior Court

Justin Stamey – Republican

Shawna Thun Lamb – Republican

Mike Trammel – Republican

Register of Deeds

Todd Raby – Democrat

Macon County Sheriff

Chris Browning – Republican

Clay Bryson – Republican

Bob Cook – Republican

Brent Holbrooks – Republican

Dereck Jones – Republican

Senate District 50

Kevin Corbin – Republican- Franklin, NC

NC House of Representatives District 119

Mike Clampitt – Republican – Bryson City

NC House of Representatives District 120

Karl Gillespie – Republican – Franklin

NC Superior Court Judge Dist. 30A Seat 01

William (Bill) Coward – Republican

NC District Court Judge District 30 Seat 01

Donna Forga

NC District Court Judge District 30 Seat 02

Kristina Earwood

NC District Court Judge District 30 Seat 03

Roy Wijewickrama

District Attorney District 43

Ashley Hornsby Welch

U.S. Congressional District 11

David Adam Coatney – Libertarian- Fletcher

Virginia Ann Foxx – Republican- Banner Elk (WITHDREW CANDIDACY 2/28/22)

Bruce O’Connell – Republican- Candler

Wendy Marie-Limbaugh Nevarez – Republican – Asheville

Matthew Burril – Republican – Fletcher

Chuck Edwards – Republican – Flat Rock

Rod Honeycutt – Republican – Alexander

Madison Cawthorn – Republican- Hendersonville

Michele V. Woodhouse – Republican- Hendersonville

Katie Dean – Democrat- Swannanoa

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara – Democrat- Asheville

Bo Hess – Democrat- Asheville