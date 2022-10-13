Candidate profiles: County commissioners Part I

The deadline for voter registration for the upcoming mid-term election is Friday, Oct. 14. Early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 20. In Franklin, voters can cast their ballots at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on Georgia Road; and Highlands early voters may vote at the Highlands Civic Center, 600 N. 4th Street, Highlands.

The Macon County News traditionally provides an opportunity for candidates to address potential voters with their experience and credentials as well as their stance on issues facing the county. This week, Part I of commissioner candidate profiles include District 2 candidates Betty Cloer Wallace, incumbent Ronnie Beale, incumbent Gary Shields; and District 1 candidate John Shearl.

Betty Cloer Wallace

Betty Cloer Wallace’s experience includes a lifetime of public service: is a 5th generation Maconian; has four university degrees in California, Georgia, and North Carolina, including Doctorate in Public Administration, UGA; was an associate superintendent, Macon County Schools; director, Western Regional Education Center (WNC); superintendent, Vance County Schools (17 schools, 1,100 employees); assistant State Superintendent, NC Department of Public Instruction, Raleigh; US Department of Education Fellow, Washington, DC; Associate Superintendent, NW Arctic Borough, Alaska; Adjunct Professor, WCU and SCC; numerous boards and commissions for industrial recruitment, facilities planning, and economic development, She is also an Amazon book author; a tree farmer (native hardwoods); the NC Democratic Party, State Secretary (elected two terms), State Executive Committee, and Executive Council.

Gary Shields

Gary Shields’ career occupation was a teacher and school administrator in public education for 37 years. He had the opportunity to teach and be a school administrator in the Kings Mountain School District for eight years. Shields returned to the Macon County School System where he taught and provided Guidance Counseling services at Nantahala School then later transferred to Franklin High School as counselor and assistant principal. He was given the opportunity to become a principal at Union Elementary School for 5 years then in 1988-89 school year, returned back to Franklin High School and had the honor to become the principal for the next 21 years, retiring in June 2010.

After retiring in June 2010, he was elected in November to a four year term with the Macon County Board of Education. In 2014, he was elected to the Macon County Board of Commissioners and will finish his second four-year term in November 2022 and is actively pursuing a third four-year term beginning in 2023.

Shields said his greatest education was serving in the United States Army and serving his country and being a Vietnam veteran.

“To understand one’s Oath to his country and the true meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, was, too, an educational moment that still lasts today,” he said.

Shields is a product of the benefits of public education and the college and university systems in North Carolina. I completed my undergraduate degree in Social Science in 1973 from Gardner-Webb College (University). In 1975, he completed his Master of Education Degree from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, at night, and upon returning back to Macon County, while working with the MCBOE, he received my MA Degree in Guidance and Counseling from WCU via UNC-Charlotte.

Ronnie Beale

Ronnie Beale is a 1973 graduate of Franklin High School and attended Southwestern Community College. He has been married to Lena (Cissy) Beale for 42 years and is the proud parent of three children, Cara Beale Higgs, Evan and Barrett. He has been president of Beale Construction, Inc. since 1980; owned and operated All Seasons Storage from 1998 to 2022; and owned and operated Carolina Mini Mart from 1999-2020.

Serving in the community, Beale has been: Past President of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce; Past President of the Franklin Daybreak Rotary Club; Past Chairman of the Macon County Planning Board; Served on the Board of Directors of Entegra Bank for 20-plus years; Past Chairman of the March of Dimes; Past Master of Junaluskee Masonic Lodge; Ambassador to Oasis Shriners; presently serves as Vice Chair of the Southwest Commission; Presently serves as Vice Chair of Vaya Board of Directors (Mental Health for 31 western counties); presently serves on the Board of Directors of the Macon County Fair; presently serves on Board of Directors of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation

Elected Positions: has served the citizens of Macon County as a County Commissioner since 2006; was elected president of the North Carolina County Commissioners Association in 2014 by the vote of County Commissioners from across the state; currently serves on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina County Commissioners Association; was named County Commissioner of the year in North Carolina in 2016.

“During my tenure as County Commissioner, we have managed to keep one of the lowest property tax rates in the State of North Carolina; Capital outlay has increased by 33% to approximately $9.9 million in fiscal year 2023. the county’s outstanding debt has decreased by 22%; the unassigned fund balance has increased by 100% which plays a key role in Macon County’s solid financial position,” said Beale. “If re-elected my door is always open, as it has been for the past 16 years, to all Macon County citizens. My goal is simple. To help our community in any way possible.”

John Shearl

John Shearl and his wife Lila have been married for 36 years. They have three sons Allen, Michael and Jared, and two daughters-in-law, Sarah Kimsey and Jenna Jasinski; four grandchildren, Cameron, Weston, Ruby, and Peyton.

Shearl is a 1987 graduate of Franklin High School; a NC Licensed Contractor; owner of J & J Lawn and Landscaping Services in Highlands; founder of Shearl Produce inOtto,; and a retired Highlands Firefighter and Medical Responder.

Why are you running for commissioner?

Wallace: “My experience and credentials in public service administration and economic development have been a half-century of preparation for serving as a Macon County Commissioner. I want to work toward practical and sustainable change, to help reverse the top-down authoritarianism that has controlled our Board of Commissioners for many years, to give a greater voice to our citizens in our local government, and to help create a more moderate and balanced governmental representation of our residents as per gender, community, vocation, social needs, and financial wherewithal.

“We must change our current societal and economic trajectory if we want to slow down the exodus of our young families, take care of our elderly and disabled citizens, and move forward as a viable and economically competitive county.”

Shields: “Having served two, four-year terms, I have become invested in Macon County and I enjoy helping to give and receive input on the direction of Macon County. I believe that public education is an ‘investment’ not a ‘expense’ because the returnable benefits for the county and youth of today and tomorrow will be long lasting.

“Unfinished business that I have been involved in for the past eight years is the magnet or driving force that pushes me on for closure in many areas. I serve on nine chairman-appointed, local liaison boards and committees and serve on six non-appointed liaison boards to include the Southwestern Community College Board of Trustees and the Regional Southwestern Workforce Development Board

Beale: I am running to:

1) Continue working with our local school board to give all of our students the best opportunities to succeed.

2) Stay committed to provide broadband to as many households as possible in Macon County.

3) Work every day to improve the quality of life for all Maconians.

4) Work diligently in mental health and substance abuse area which affects all of our families as I have done since being elected in 2006.

Shearl: To instill conservative values and leadership to district 1 County Commission seat.

What do you think the role of a commissioner is?

Wallace: “The role of the Board of Commissioners is service through policy-making and oversight of legal matters pertaining to the public, oversight of administrative functions to ensure that all citizens are heard equitably and fairly, and responsible expenditure of tax money provided by citizen shareholders for the public good of everyone. Local government belongs to our citizens and should transpire from the bottom up, not from the top down. It is not a business with a bottom-line profit and should not be operated as a business; it is a public service for ensuring that taxpayer money is used according to the wishes of ‘we the people’ who generate it—all the people, not just some with special interests.”

Shields: “Being a Macon County Commissioner is not just coming together once a month to talk about the agenda. The agenda provides directional movement of what has occurred and what needs are to occur. The greatest assets a commissioner has is the time and energy to assist with liaison assignments and help in providing directions for the betterment of Macon County. Through one’s liaison assignments, you will meet the businesses, people and many ‘volunteers’ who help keep Macon County great.”

Shearl: Levy taxes, collect taxes, adopt a budget and provide essential services.

Macon County has been hard hit in the last few years with major retailers pulling out of the county. Do you think anything can be done to recruit retailers to Macon County?

Wallace: “Retailers go wherever there are profits to be made. Simple as that. A local economy must be advantageous for ‘we the people’ before it can support significant retailers; and a local economy is dependent on jobs that can support families, educational opportunities, healthcare, public safety, and affordable housing. Otherwise we are left with our current dollar store economy, service jobs, and proliferation of inferior cheapness.

“We have an Economic Development Commission that is virtually unknown and functions outside the purview of the Board of Commissioners. The EDC should be brought under the administrative oversight of the commissioners (or a new one formed), become transparent to the public it is supposed to serve, and recruit retailers and industries by aggressively marketing our county through numerous commercial associations and networks.”

Shields: “I serve as a liaison member to the Economic Development Commission and Franklin Area Tourism Development Committee. As a EDC member, we do not have the available ‘workforce’ to fill our many vacancies today. We have numerous ‘underemployed’ people working today but skilled workers are at a minimum.

“Major retailers leaving Macon County is a ‘signal’ to businesses that may view Macon County as a prospect for their business. Our employment rate is great but this high percentage rate does not show a ‘workforce’ that is available for immediate work. I still believe there is a ‘honor’ code among major retailers that they will not build their businesses by enticing others to leave their immediate jobs causing additional problems.

“The ‘magnets’ that attract people to come to Macon County are many and our tourism industry is environmentally clean and retirees bring a tremendous ideology to our area. But presently Macon County is in a ‘affordable housing’ crunch and to add the lack of ‘affordable rental dwellings’ gives great concern to our tourist industry to include major retailers in the decision to invest in Macon County. Our new AMC hospital is a tremendous plus for attracting investors to our area and the Macon County Broadband Committee is making strides to seek GREAT Grants providers to connect our communities together.”

Shearl: I believe we need a very strong economic development team.

Do you support the quarter cent sales tax referendum and the county’s plan for the more than $2 million it is estimated to generate?

Wallace: “Yes, if it is clearly designated for schools without displacing other funding, which is highly unlikely. The sales tax hike has been disingenuously oversold by our commissioners in several ways—primarily as an income from tourists without acknowledging that most buying in our county is done by our own residents year round. Also, the minuscule amount of revenue from the sales tax is not a drop in the bucket when applied to the exorbitant cost of our projected little toy high school, a cost that conservatively will reach $150 million over the next three decades.

“Furthermore, the only reason the commissioners are putting a sales tax on the ballot now is because public voting on sales tax is state law; and they are obfuscating the fact that it will do very little to help our overall economic wellbeing, that we will be paying the sales tax forevermore, and that their top-down decision (without a public hearing) to build an inadequate little toy high school has not been popular.

Shields: “100%! When the 2007 legislative session of the North Carolina General Assembly granted the ‘County Boards of Commissioners the authority to levy, subject to voter approval, an additional one-quarter-cent county sales-and-use tax,’ I see this as an opportunity to reduce our property tax. This 1/4-cent sales tax is projected to generate $2 million annually and could help capital needs in our school system which relies on our property taxes. Of our region of seven counties, six of those counties have voted in favor of the one-quarter-cent sales tax.”

Shearl: “The proposed sales tax increase is exactly where it should be – on a referendum and the voters will decide by vote on the Nov. 8th ballot.

What do you see as the greatest challenge facing Macon County?

Wallace: “Economic development, primarily jobs. Statistics for two decades shows that our poverty level remains at 30% and that we are continuously losing our young families because of lack of good jobs, healthcare, vocational options, and social opportunities. Those areas should be our immediate and long-range focus with emphasis on comprehensive facilities planning for our schools, court system, law enforcement, senior services expansion, healthcare options, and a multi-purpose civic center.

“Better communication between our local government and public could be greatly improved by way of a Public Relations and Public Information Office with broadband expansion into all parts of our county. Furthermore, we the people must insist that our local government illuminate the will of the people rather than continuing their authoritarian top-down decision-making.”

Shields: “As a member of the Macon County Broadband Committee and the “necessity” of today of having cell and broadband service, this has shown to be the greatest challenge for me.”

Beale: Top three issues facing our county:

1) Providing our children with the tools to succeed. We must continue investing in our children as they are the future of Macon County. Since being elected we have constructed two new schools, placed additions on three schools and totally renovated several schools; and provided a teacher supplement while working closely with our local board of education.

2) Access to quality broadband. Macon County must continue working with local providers to expand broadband internet access. In August 2022, we completed the $1.5 million South Macon Fiber Backbone project. This would not have happened without support of the majority of the county commissioners, which appropriated $580,000 to this very important project.

3) Housing is crucial to economic development. We have excellent schools, a new medical facility, low crime rate, abundant natural resources and great recreational facilities. These qualities combined which the continued expansion of broadband internet makes Macon County a very attractive location for potential employers/individuals. What we are missing? Affordable housing. It is the most important factor. Not only to economic development, but to the future of our county. We must work with federal and state governments in providing affordable housing.

Shearl: The 50.7% increase in land values in Macon County from the 2023 reevaluation.