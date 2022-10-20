Candidate profiles: Macon County Commissioners Part II

Absentee ballots may be requested through Nov. 1 at www.maconnc.org; www.ncsbe.gov; by calling (828)349-2034 or email to Macon.boe@ncsbe.gov.

General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will cast ballots at their respective precincts. Polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Macon County News traditionally provides an opportunity for candidates to address potential voters with their experience and credentials as well as their stance on issues facing the county. This week, Part II of commissioner candidate profiles include District 1 candidate Jerry Moore and District 2 candidate Danny Antoine.

Jerry Moore

Jerry Moore has been married to Kay for 29 years and they have four children. Moore has been actively involved in the Highlands community since his arrival in 2007, volunteering as little league baseball coach, youth basketball coach, youth soccer coach, Highlands School baseball and golf coach, past chairman of the Highlands Chamber of Commerce, past secretary of Highlands Tourism Development Commission, past president and current treasurer of the Highlands Rotary Club, past chair of the Highlands Zoning Board, current member of the Macon County Economic Development Council and finance chair of the Highlands-Cashiers Health Foundation.

Moore has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master of Public Administration Degree.

He has been a small business owner for the past 15 years. From 2007 until 2019, he operated Kilwin’s Chocolates & Ice Cream in Highlands. He was also employed by the U.S. court system for more than 10 years as a federal probation officer, spending the last four years as the supervisor of the pre-sentence and pretrial investigation unit. He currently operates Main Street Payments which provides credit card processing and bookkeeping services to small businesses in Western North Carolina.

Danny Antoine

Danny Antoine is the owner of Danny Antoine’s Martial Arts Academy, having been in business here in Macon County for 22 years. He has been married to Mary Antoine for 14 years. Together, they have 15 children and 11 grandchildren. He is a local Pastor, and a volunteer Chaplain for Franklin Police Department and Franklin Fire Rescue.

“At our karate academy and through our home, my wife and I (along side our children and amazing staff) have served families in Macon County tirelessly. I currently serve on two nonprofit boards: CareNet, and KAVOD Family,” said Antoine.

Why are you running for commissioner?

Moore: I believe my life and work experience will allow me to bring a fresh perspective to the commission. Additionally, Macon County is clearly experiencing a period of significant change and I would like to be a part of the solution to help maintain the character of what makes this a great place to live. I also believe the need to maintain our economic viability and improve our education system will require someone with analytical skills and the ability to work with others. I believe I am the best person in this race to accomplish those goals.

Antoine: “I am running for County Commissioner to continue to serve Macon County at a greater capacity. Government is supposed to serve the people. I feel like we have gotten away from that in our nation.”

What do you think the role of a commissioner is?

Moore: I believe the role of the county commissioner is to be the voice of the people as it relates to the business of the county government, but also on other issues outside of the role of county government that are still crucial to the success of our county. The commissioner should be well prepared regarding the financial issues of the county and how tax dollars are spent, and be willing to hold county employees accountable for the services they provide to the residents. The commissioners must empower the county manager and department heads to carry out the vision of the commissioners’ constituents, and commissioners must be prepared to report back to their constituents on the work of the government and how their tax dollars are being spent. The average citizen does not have the time to carefully analyze the budget and other issues of the county, but as a commissioner you agree to take on that role on behalf of the citizens of Macon County.

Antoine: County commissioners are responsible for the county’s annual budget, but more importantly, county commissioners are responsible for serving the people of their county well and to give the citizens a voice.

Macon County has been hard hit in the last few years with major retailers pulling out of the county. Do you think anything can be done to recruit retailers to Macon County?

Moore: It appears we have secured a few new retailers in the past year, with Chik-Fil- A and the soon to be opened Aldi grocery store. I also think the expansion of the Ingles footprint will allow for greater competition in the grocery market. Large scale clothing retailers is clearly a missing link, but I think this also creates opportunities for small businesses to fill that void. Our Economic Development Council needs to continue to strategize in an effort to bring a variety of good paying jobs to our county that will enhance the quality of life for Macon County residents. I think county government can collaborate with a variety of entities, but I believe a true free market will bring the best results for sustainable economic security.

Antoine: “I think many things can be done to recruit businesses to Macon County. But we have to understand that we must address housing needs to help facilitate this. The wonderful thing about having a new board of commissioners along with what can potentially take place on Nov. 8, is that with all of our different areas of expertise in the private sector, we have a chance to come together to add significantly to the betterment of Macon County.”

Do you support the quarter cent sales tax referendum and the county’s plan for the more than $2 million it is estimated to generate?

Moore: I fully support the proposed ¼ cent sales tax increase, which will round-up our sales tax to 7%. All five of the other counties in Western North Carolina have taken advantage of this increase, and they are moving forward with infrastructure projects with these funds. Approximately 45% of retail spending in Macon County is transacted by visitors who will be paying the extra ¼ cent on their purchases that will benefit our county’s bottom line. This alternative funding method will allow us to keep our property taxes fair and reasonable for our residents, while still allowing us to meet the demands of our county’s future.

Antoine: “Concerning the sales tax referendum, the citizens of our county will be the ones to let us know whether or not they are up for pouring into this tax. I personally feel that Macon County should give me a chance to see what we can do with our current budget, and if you like what we do then we can revisit this quarter cent sales tax. From speaking to many citizens here, I think people are not quite happy with not having much to show for our current tax base. I say give a new board a chance to make some great changes beneficial to all Macon County citizens. Plus in this recession, I don’t think it’s fair to raise taxes when people are already suffering. I was for this increase for a while, but after careful considerations and hearing many of your hearts on the matter, I think we should wait for our economy to turn around before adding insult to injury.”

What do you see as the greatest challenge facing Macon County?

Moore: Clearly the most significant issue that will impact the county financially is the building of a new high school in Franklin. The existing structure is unsafe, outdated and not an adequate learning facility for students or teachers. We must be creative in our approach to financing this project, working hard to get state funding and other funding sources in lieu of an excessive increase in property taxes. Although the county does not have control over the outcome, access to broadband is a critical need for our county residents, and the commission will need to work with all stakeholders to deliver reliable broadband to all of our residents. I have found broadband access to be the number one topic on the campaign trail.

Antoine: Drugs are claiming far too many lives. Job/career opportunities are not competitive here in Macon County, and housing here is seriously lacking. We need planned growth and housing solutions for that growth. Industry brings about livable income.