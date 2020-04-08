CareNet branching out in the community

CareNet Food Distribution Center on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New food distribution sites have been established at fire departments throughout the county Monday through Friday 1 to 4 p.m. at the following locations: Burningtown, Clarks Chapel, Cullasaja, Nantahala and Scaly Mountain. Clients who live close to one of these may go by and pick up a box of food if needed. If the departments are out on a call, clients are asked to check back the next day.



