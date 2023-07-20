Catching Up: ADs Matt Bradley & Zach Tallent

Dan Finnerty – Sports Writer

Although school is out for the summer, many coaches and teachers are still working – some, with second modes of employment and some with tidbits of school year planning and organization ongoing through the summer months.

As Athletic Director (AD) for Franklin High School (FHS) and Macon Middle School (MMS), respectively, Matt Bradley and Zach Tallent take somewhat different approaches to the summer months.

Bradley has two boys who enjoy sports and being outdoors probably as much as their dad. Whether it is golfing, mowing grass while listening to hunting podcasts, or visiting his deer camp, Bradley is all about spending time with his kids outdoors.

Similarly, Tallent is an avid fisherman, recently coming close to winning prize money at a tournament on an area lake. He and his wife Bailey recently had their first child and he cherishes the extra time in the summer to spend time with them both that “you don’t get back.”

Bradley has lived in the Franklin area his whole life and over the years has been involved in many sporting activities at the middle and high school levels. He coached football at the middle school, junior varsity (JV), and varsity levels. Coaching softball, JV and varsity baseball, and outdoor track at MMS and FHS are also on his resumé. In addition to athletic director responsibilities, Bradley teaches in Career and Technical Education (CTE) as well as Physical Education departments.

In somewhat mirroring aspects, Tallent, also a Franklin native, started out coaching various sports, including football (five years) and track coach (two years) at MMS. He also spent one year as FHS indoor track coach. After being selected for the AD position, he quickly realized juggling it and coaching was burdensome so he dropped the middle school track coach position after the second year. He also teaches in the CTE realm – Agricultural Education and Exploring Environment and Natural Resources. Just prior to joining MMS, Tallent taught science for a semester at Union Academy.

Bradley spent 11 years at MMS as athletic director before achieving the same position at the high school. When he moved up, Tallent stepped in and replaced him in 2020. Graduating from FHS in 2015, Tallent graduated from Western Carolina University in 2019. As with so many, both men experienced the trials and tribulations of all that transpired between 2020-2021.

“Every kid and coach who went through the sports process of moving seasons [around] went above and beyond to make the best of some really crazy circumstances,” said Bradley.

Tallent had just gotten married and was beginning his time at MMS when the pandemic commenced, and with it came challenges on the work and home front. Regardless of the obstacles, both men expressed appreciation for living in Macon County. And, they both pointed out that they value the camaraderie that comes with sports teams and contests.

While winning always seems to make sports more fun, what goes into the process is much more important. Bradley added that what he has liked most about his time as AD is seeing the athletes improve and being able to support them.

“We’ve been blessed with a group of kids that have a sense of determination, a sense of work ethic that I haven’t really seen before in kids this age,” Tallent observed. “I think that has led to a lot of their success.”

While most coaches can be more heavily involved in one or two teams, they generally have no interaction with or impact on other sports. However, athletic directors are involved with all the sports in a school’s overall program.

While Bradley has almost 15 years of experience in some level of administration, Tallent is the youngest coach in the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference (BRAC).

“When a certain situation arises that I haven’t dealt with before, that can be tough,” said Tallent. At the same time, he quickly gave credit to others for his development. “I’ve got a network of a lot of people here who have gone out of their way to help me. Coach Bradley was my middle school and JV football coach. He, Ryan Hadley (FHS Assistant AD), and Coach Jay (Brooks) as well, being a former AD for so long. I have a great relationship with all those guys and anytime something new comes along, they always have some advice to give.”



Tallent has overseen a remarkable run of success at MMS over the past two years. In 2022 alone, teams won the conference tournament in football, volleyball, girls’ and boys’ basketball, baseball, and softball. The girls’ soccer team was upset as the #1 seed in the first round of their tournament. That equates to an aggregate 113-7 record, 103-4 in the BRAC.

“A lot of kids were very determined to get better and our coaches do a great job of preparing them to do well – at this level and also preparing them to compete when they get to high school, said Tallent. “All of our middle school coaches try to have relationship with high school coaches of the same sport. While we want to compete and win at our level, we want to see sustained success at the high school level.” At the same time, Tallent pointed out that coaches are careful to not push kids too hard where they could end up making youngsters sour on the experience, the competition, and the life lessons.

Keeping things in perspective is as important within the school system, academically or athletically, as finishing first. And often, it is much more important. As with other teachers and coaches interviewed over the past couple of months for this “Catching Up” series, Bradley and Tallent are yet two more examples of the attitudes and accountability that make FHS and MMS stand out among their peers in Western North Carolina.