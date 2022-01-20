‘Challenge’ raises $4K for AARC

Brittney Lofthouse Contributing Writer

As of Monday night, the Betty White Fundraiser for the Appalachian Animal Rescue Center (AARC) in Macon County had raised $4,084, exceeding the nonprofit’s goal of $3,000. More than 100 people have donated so far.

Film and television star Betty White would have turned 100 on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. To celebrate her life and legacy, the #BettyWhiteChallenge was launched on social media after the star’s death, and people around the world have been donating to their local animal shelters and nonprofits in her honor.

The actress, who rescued numerous dogs in her lifetime, started working with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association in 1966 and joined the board of trustees in 1974.

In 2006, she was honored as the City of Los Angeles’ “Ambassador to the Animals” for her lifelong work for animal welfare. In 2017, White received the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal for her “commitment to wildlife and efforts to create a sustainable planet,” specifically through her charitable work with zoos and animal rescues. She supported animals through her fan club, Bets’ Pets, which donated its dues to animal rescue charities.

The Catman2 Shelter in Jackson County is also accepting donations posting on their Facebook Page, “In honor of beloved actress and animal advocate Betty White’s 100th birthday, please consider donating to Catman2! Even a few dollars will help us continue providing a safe haven for cats in need. Last year, we rescued 176 cats and kittens, 96 wild critters through our wildlife rehabilitation program. … We have a single employee and a tiny group of regular volunteers who help carry on our mission to save and improve the lives of cats in WNC.”