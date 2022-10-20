Chance to support vets this Saturday

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Western North Carolina residents, and even visitors to the area, are invited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of 828 Vets’ inception at their First Annual Warriors Walk on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning at Franklin’s Tassee Shelter at 877 Ulco Drive, the walk will continue for approximately 828 meters along the Little Tennessee River Greenway in honor of local veterans and all that 828 Vets has done for the community. Walkers will return to Tassee Shelter for food, friendship, and fun. With a round-trip distance of about a mile, all are welcome to join this easy trek.

Starlett Henderson, an organizer of the event, hopes the event will give the community a chance to show their patriotic camaraderie.

“This is just a time to be together, commemorate our first year, and engage the community in a common outdoor venue. Everyone is invited, not just veterans or those affiliated with the military.”

The 828 Vets group is overseen by veterans to assist their fellow veterans. Their goal is to promote growth, awareness, and success for veterans in business. They also offer support to local veterans in need by connecting them with area resources and supportive community members, meeting every Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. at CareNet on Bidwell Street for fellowship and networking.

To find out more about this event and the 828 Vets’ mission, visit 828vets.com.

In addition, 828 Vets will oversee the local Toys for Tots effort. In fact, Toys for Tots 75th Christmas Campaign has launched. To find out more about the 828 Vets Marine Reserve Toys for Tots program, visit: https://828vets.com/services/828vetstoysfortots.