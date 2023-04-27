Chattanooga Offers Options as a Close-by Getaway

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Residents of Macon County often consider Asheville or Atlanta, Ga., as day or weekend-trip destinations, but Chattanooga, Tenn., is only 140 miles away and delivers plenty of options to interest, entertain, and even awe visitors. The drive on Hwy. 64 through the Winding Stair pass toward Murphy offers majestic views of the Nantahala National Forest. And, then, once past Murphy, the road eventually winds along the part of the Ocoee River that flows into Ocoee Lake.

Chattanooga is nestled in a valley, right beside the Tennessee River, and is surrounded by ridges, foothills, and its most distinct feature: Lookout Mountain, which is part of the Cumberland Plateau.

For outdoor enthusiasts and history geeks alike, recommended is a visit first to neighboring Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. It is a pristine 5,300-site replete with streams, stone bridges, wide-open field-vistas, and shaded nature paths. Most significant, this large area barely South of Chattanooga was the scene of the last major Confederate Civil War victory in September 1863. Then in 1895, it became the first and largest military park created by Congress as well as the model for most national military and historical parks to come. Thus, when walking, hiking, or biking through this park, or even taking a driving tour, individuals will experience monuments paid for and installed by Northern and Southern Civil War Veterans representing the various states’ forces that participated in the battle. Memorials range from plaques to massive obelisks to stacked cannon balls and cannons. Memorial verbiage and kiosks dotting the landscape provide play-by-plays of the battle, including the setting and the players. An initial stop at the visitor center is advised as a 30-minute movie gives a clear understanding of why and how the Confederate and the Union soldiers ended up on that field and in those woods. A map can be found at the visitor center that clearly marks trails.

In one area of the military park are the ruins of a World War II training complex that once housed the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC). It was one of the largest sites for women soldiers during WWII, with the ability to house 9,000 personnel; and, by the end of the war, 50,000 women had trained there. It was short lived, however, and abandoned after the war; nothing remains except remnants of concrete, covered over by vegetation. The ranger informed that women veterans and their descendants visit the area annually to pay homage to the women who served.

Since the first main battle occurred in September 1863 in Chickamauga, it behooves history buffs to spend another day at the site of the other great battle, which happened in November in Chattanooga – most specifically Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge. While the Confederates won at Chickamauga, the Union forces secured Chattanooga and set up a base of operations in the city, due to its river and railroad access.

Visitors can wind up Lookout Mountain and park at the Point Park visitor center, where there are picnic tables and a visitor center. Maps clearly convey trails for walking and/or hiking the mountain to enjoy the wide vistas, popular Sunset Rock, or historic Craven’s House, which was a property that came under siege when the battle ensued there. Historic photos show the “White House,” as soldiers referred to Craven’s house, visible from the city of Chattanooga. It has been preserved as a living history testament to how average citizens were affected by Civil War fighting.

At the Lookout Mountain Point Park visitor center is a 13-by-30-foot painting of the Battle of Chattanooga by 19th century painter James Walker, who witnessed the turning-point-for-the-Union battle. A small museum on the property presents information about Robert Michael Linn, who visited the site directly after the November 1963 battle to establish a makeshift photography studio so that soldiers could have their photos taken to memorialize the event. So many photo opportunities exist on Lookout Mountain due to the massive rock formations and views of the Tennessee River and beyond.

While on Lookout Mountain, visitors can and should purchase a ticket for a tour of a cave that leads to the breathtaking Ruby Falls, considered the tallest and deepest underground waterfall that is open to the public. Ruby Falls, named for the wife of the man who discovered the cave, Leo Lambert, in the 1920s, is 145-feet tall and located 1,000 feet below ground. For anyone who has not experienced a cave, the walkway is easy and wide. Visitors can view such cave features as stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and ribbons on their way to and from the tour’s high point, which is the falls.

Other distinct attractions to appeal to families include the Tennessee Aquarium, which presents various animal species in realistic habitats. The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum features train travel history and historic cars. Information is provided about Chattanooga’s importance as a main railroad junction and how it inspired the 1940s song, “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” by the Glen Miller Orchestra.

Downtown Chattanooga is considered by locals to be a “best kept secret” in that it offers much in the way of restaurants, breweries, shopping, parks, and even an AA baseball team – the Chattanooga Lookouts, with affordable ticket prices – but maintains a small-town vibe.