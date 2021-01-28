Chick-Fil-A coming to town

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Last week, the corporate headquarters for Chick-Fil-A inc confirmed that the company is in the process of opening a restaurant in Franklin. While they confirmed the restaurant, additional details regarding a location and timeline were scarce.

“While we are excited to be moving closer toward a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Franklin, we do not have any updates to share on timing,” according to Chick-fil-A, Inc who confirmed the future store on Thursday. “We look forward to joining the community and serving all of our guests with great food and genuine hospitality.”

Preliminary building plans dated Nov. 11, provide additional details as to the future Franklin location for a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant. According to the plans, the proposed location will be located off US Highway 441 and Siler Road — across the road from the Dowdle Mountain Pit Stop.

The proposed plans break down the construction process to ready the plat of land into three phases which include preparing the land to address erosion controls and maintain the vegetation.

The preliminary design plans have the restaurant entrance after the red light, before the roundabout, with an exit onto Siler Road. Plans also include a large 750 square foot outdoor patio and two large pond features.