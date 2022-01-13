NewsCommunity Chick-Fil-A open for business in Franklin By Macon County News - January 13, 2022 0 Caleb Peters, owner and operator of Franklin’s new Chick Fil A was joined by family, town and county officials and the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning. Members of the media and others in attendance were treated to the “first bite,” a sample of Chick-Fil-A cuisine, to celebrate the opening. The restaurant is open to the public today, Thursday, Jan. 13. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-Fil-A is closed on Sunday. See more photos on page 12. Photos by Vickie Carpenter