Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

The Town of Franklin unanimously voted to award an economic development loan to expand town water and sewer facilities for Hendon Tiller Franklin, LLC, the developer responsible for the future Chick-Fil-A location in Macon County.

The loan, which totals $200,000, will be used to expand the town’s water and sewer infrastructure to the real property located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Siler Road to serve the future restaurant location. In addition to Chick-Fil-A, the company developing the property will be bringing an additional business to the area, but that business has not yet been announced publicly.

The $200,000 will be funded through retained earnings in the town of Franklin’s Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund and will be repaid at an interest rate of 5 percent per annum within two years.

Water and sewer from the town of Franklin currently end at Dowdle Mountain Pit Stop and the infrastructure was built to serve Walmart when it developed the area. After Walmart was developed and before the roundabout was installed, there was discussion about extending water and sewer infrastructure across the road to serve the area across from Dowdle Mountain Pit Stop in anticipation of future development, however at the time, the property was owned by Duke Energy and there were no development plans, therefore water and sewer was not extended beyond the road.

Hendon-Tiller Franklin, LLC purchased the parcel from Duke Energy last month. Hendon-Tiller is a limited liability corporation that filed with North Carolina on Dec. 9, 2020 and is a branch of the Hendon-Tiller Properties development firm located in Georgia. A portfolio of the development firms includes a long list of property development specifically for Chick-Fil-A restaurant locations.

Preliminary building plans dated Nov. 11, provide additional details for the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant. The proposed plans break down the construction process to ready the plat of land into three phases which include preparing the land to address erosion controls and maintaining the vegetation of the area.

The preliminary design plans have the restaurant entrance after the red light, before the roundabout, with an exit onto Siler Road.

The current plans also include a large 750 square foot outdoor patio and two large retention ponds.

At this time, there is no estimated open date, however, with the infrastructure loan approved by the town, the project is expected to move quickly.

Brittney Lofthouse

