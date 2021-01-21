Church Happenings for January 21, 2020

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Franklin virtual Meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan 24., 11 a.m. Rev Dr Edward Frost. will talk about leaving room in your life for things not explicable by science and to explore what life can be beyond “reality”. Contact UUFFPR@gmail.com for Zoom link or join us on FB https://www.facebook.com/uufranklin/

First Alliance Church’s Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m. The worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Mask wearing and 6 foot social distancing is requested. The church is located at 31 Promise Lane in Franklin (off Womack next door to Trimont Christian Academy). For more info, call the office (828)369-7977. www.franklincma.com

All Saints Episcopal Church is conducting worship online through its YouTube page. Go to www.youtube.com and search for “All Saints Franklin.” The in-person worship schedule is subject to change. To learn more about attending in-person worship, contact us directly at admin@allsaintsfranklin.org or by calling (828)524-4910.

Olive Hill Church Services are held on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor is Keith McWhite. The church is located at 2389 Olive Hill Road.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Join them on Facebook at Franklin First United Methodist Church either live at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays or later on recorded video while they are social distancing due to COVID19. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue in downtown Franklin; senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. for more information, call (828)524-3010 or visit www.firstumcfranklin.org<http://www.firstumcfranklin.org

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. with social distancing observed. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Prentiss Church of God is holding Sunday worship service in its sanctuary beginning at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing is observed and safety measures are in place. Pastor Kevin Chapman invites the community to attend. Services are also streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.

Spiritual Light Center is now open for in-person services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Covid-19 protocols are in place. The public is invited. The center is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., Franklin.

CHURCH LISTINGS (Call ahead for schedules)