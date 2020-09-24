Church Happenings for September 24, 2020

Higdonville Baptist Church Homcoming will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Scott Mathews. Special music will be provided by Clay Cogdill Family. Fellowship lunch will follow. The church is located on Ellijay Rd.

First Alliance Church Sunday services in person and on Facebook are held at 10:30 a.m. Senior Pastor Scott Eichelberger will deliver the message. Daughters of Grace will provide the music. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 31 Promise Lane (off Womack next door to Trimont Christian Academy). For more information, call the church office at (828)369-7977.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Sunday Online Worship is held at 9 a.m., on Facebook Live at Franklin First United Methodist Church while we are social distancing due to COVID19. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue in downtown Franklin; senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524-3010 or www.firstumcfranklin.org<http://www.firstumcfranklin.org>

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. with social distancing observed. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Prentiss Church of God is discontinuing its 9 a.m. service and will only have one Sunday worship service in its sanctuary begnning at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing is observed and safety measures are in place. Pastor Kevin Chapman invites the community to attend. Services are also streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.

Spiritual Light Center is now open for in-person services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Covid-19 protocols are in place. The public is invited. The center is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., Franklin.

