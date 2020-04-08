Church News for April 9, 2020

photo by Vickie Carpenter

Victory Baptist Church Drive-In Easter Services will be held on Sunday, April 12, 10 a.m. All are invited to attend. Victory is located midway between Dillsboro and Franklin on Hwy 441 at the top of Cowee Mountain.

Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church Online Services on Maunday Thursday, April 9, 7 p.m., Good Friday Service, April 10, 7 p.m., Sonrise Service on Easter Sunday, April 12, 7 a.m., Easter Sunday Worship, April 12, 11 a.m. All services will be streamed live on Facebook page at Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church. 

Spiritual Light Center is closed untill further notice

