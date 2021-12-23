Church News for December 23, 2021

Christmas Eve (Eve) Celebration will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts. Hosted by Cowee Baptist Church and Discover Church.

Christmas Eve Worship “Reconnect to Hope” will be held on Friday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Franklin. The church is located at 66 Harrison Ave, Franklin.The church is located at 66 Harrison Ave, Franklin.

Burningtown Baptist Church Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held on Friday, December 24, 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome for a time of worship and fellowship. The Church is located at 446 Burningtown Baptist Church Road, Franklin, NC. For more information please call 941-993-8744.

Franklin Christian Church Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held on Dec. 24, 6 p.m. The church is located at 156 Belleview Park Road. Coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and more following the service. All are invited.

Spiritual Light Center on Sunday, December 26, 11 a.m. Dale Allan Hoffman will be sharing. Every Tuesday a movie is shown at 3 p.m. and out to eat afterword. The church is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., behind the Gazebo Restaurant in Heritage Hollow. For more information or to stream services go to SpiritualLightCenter.com

Memorial United Methodist Church Worship Services in person and on Facebook at 11 a.m. every Sunday. They have communion the first Sunday of each month. The church is located at 4668 Old Murphy Rd. (across from Loafers Glory). The pastor is Evan W. Hill. For more information, call (828)369-5834.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Sunday In-person Worship is held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. or on Facebook at Franklin First United Methodist Church, either live or later on recorded video. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue in downtown Franklin; senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524-3010 or visit us at http://www.firstumcfranklin.org

Son Rise Ministries is a non-denominational, full-gospel, Christian fellowship that meets Friday evenings at 7 p.m., Intercessory Prayer is Monday night at 6:30 p.m., Ladies prayer and Bible study is Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. The church is located at 462 Depot St. For more information, call (828)369-2465 or (828)421-4153.

Grace Baptist Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. Frank Rodriguez is the pastor. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 130 Setser Branch Rd.

Prentiss Church of God is holding Sunday worship service in its sanctuary beginning at 10:30 a.m. Services are also streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Seventh Day Adventist Church meets on Saturday, with Sabbath School at 9:30 a.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. Masks are optional. The church is located at 71 Brendle Rd.

All Saints Episcopal Church, Franklin Services are held Rite I, 8 a.m. without music and Rite II, 10:15 a.m. with music, every Sunday. First and third Sundays at St. Agnes Chapel, 66 Church St. and second and fourth Sundays at St. Cyprian’s Chapel, 216 Roller Mill Rd. Sunday 10:15 a.m. services can be viewed live on the website: www.allsaintsfranklin.org and past Sundays can be viewed on YouTube search “All Saints Franklin”.

Olive Hill Church Services are held on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor is Keith McWhite. The church is located at 2389 Olive Hill Road.

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Email your church events to maconcountynews@gmail.com