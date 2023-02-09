Church News for February 9, 2023

Spiritual Light Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m., Jamie Ramsey will be speaking on Love. Yoga with Ashley is every Monday at 6 p.m., on Thursdays, a movie is shown at 3 p.m. and then out to eat afterward. The center is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., behind the Gazebo Restaurant. For more information or to stream services go to SpiritualLightCenter.com.

Resurrection Lutheran Church (LCMS) invites you to worship with them in the Sanctuary beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by fellowship with light refreshments in the fellowship hall. Adult Bible class begins at 9:15 a.m. The church is located at 38 Wayah Street, Franklin

Watch Party with Free Chapel Church and Pastor Jentzen Franklin on Sunday, 11 a.m., 22 W. Palmer St. For more information, call (828)421-6712.

Son Rise International Ministries Christian Fellowship Services are held on Friday evenings at 7 p.m.; Wednesday ladies prayer and Bible Study from 1 to 3 p.m. Mens Bible Study Thursday at 7 p.m. The church is located at 462 Depot St. For more information, call (828)369-2465.

First Pentecost Church Sunday Services are Sunday School 9:30 a.m., Worship 10:30 a.m., Bible study Thursday, 7 p.m., 164 Iotla Church Rd., The Pastor is Luke Bateman.

Mountain Synagogue in Franklin conducts services the first Friday and third Saturday of each month. For information, visit the website at mountainsynagoguewnc.com, email us at mountainsynagogue@gmail.com, or call (828)634-1312.

Memorial United Methodist Church Worship Services in person and on Facebook at 11 a.m. every Sunday. They have communion the first Sunday of each month. The church is located at 4668 Old Murphy Rd. (across from Loafers Glory). The pastor is Evan W. Hill. For more information, call (828)369-5834.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Sunday In-person Worship is held at 10 a.m. or on Facebook at Franklin First United Methodist Church, either live or later on recorded video. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue in downtown Franklin; senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524-3010 or visit us at http://www.firstumcfranklin.org

Prentiss Church of God is holding Sunday worship service in its sanctuary beginning at 10:30 a.m., and streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. Prayer and Worship service is the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Sunday School relaunch in March. Sign up for Connect Groups at prentisschurch.com. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Snow Hill United Methodist Church Sunday worship with music is held at 10:45 a.m., morning worship service 11 a.m. Pastor D’Andre Ash is the pastor. The church is located at 330 Snow Hill Rd., in the Cowee Community.

Grace Baptist Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. Frank Rodriguez is the pastor. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 130 Setser Branch Rd.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is an inclusive faith community that celebrates life in all its joy and mystery. Inspiring and sharing journeys of love, learning, justice, and hope. For information, call (828)342-0546.

Seventh Day Adventist Church meets on Saturday, with Sabbath School at 9:30 a.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. Masks are optional. The church is located at 71 Brendle Rd.

All Saints Episcopal Church, Franklin Services are held Rite I, 8 a.m. without music and Rite II, 10:15 a.m. with music, every Sunday. First and third Sundays at St. Agnes Chapel, 66 Church St. and second and fourth Sundays at St. Cyprian’s Chapel, 216 Roller Mill Rd. Sunday 10:15 a.m. services can be viewed live on the website: www.allsaintsfranklin.org and past Sundays can be viewed on YouTube search “All Saints Franklin”.

Olive Hill Church Services are held on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor is Keith McWhite. The church is located at 2389 Olive Hill Road.

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

