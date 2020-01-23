Church News for January 20, 2020

Awana at Prentiss Church is now under way. Awana Clubs are for kids from two years old through the 5th grade. The mission of Awana is to help “reach kids, equip leaders and change the world for God.” Awana meets on Wednesdays evenings. A free meal for kids is served at 6 p.m., and Awana starts at 6:30. For more information, call the church office at (828) 369-3885.

Spiritual Light Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. Cory James will speak on “Fourth Incarnation of Visnu – Half Man, Half Lion.” “Movie night is held every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., potluck held afterward. The church is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., behind the Gazebo Restaurant in Heritage Hollow.

Asbury United Methodist Church “Puzzle & Game” Church is held on Tuesday, at 6 p.m. after a covered dish dinner. Prayers and puzzles for all ages. On Jan. 28, the guest speaker will be Tom Young, Otto Community Development Org. President.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Sunday services are contemporary worship at 8:30 a.m. and traditional worship at 10:55 a.m. fellowship time is at 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School classes meet at 9:45 a.m. Bible studies, group offerings, and gatherings occur throughout the week. The church is located at 66 Harrison Ave. ; senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524-3010.

Mulberry United Methodist Church’s Sunday worship is at 11 a.m. The church is located at 155 Mulberry Rd., Otto. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call Rev. Eric Henson at (828)342-0431.

Heaven’s Touch Worship Center Biblical, Christ-Centered Worship Services are held on Sundays at 6:30 p.m. at the Dillard City Hall. Next to The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. Visit Heavens Touch Worship.com. For more information, call (706)716-0908.

Patton United Methodist Church Services are Sunday worship 9.45 a.m., Sunday school 11 a.m., prayer time Wednesday 6 p.m., youth group Wednesday 6 p.m., Bible study Wednesday 6.30 p.m. 119 Patton Church Road, Franklin Pattonmethodistchurch.org

Memorial United Methodist Church regular Sunday services are held at 10:55 a.m. each Sunday, and Sunday School at 9:45 am. Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is located at 4668 Old Murphy Rd., just off 64 West. For more information, call (828)369-5834 or visit our website at: www.memorialmethodistchurch.org.

Son Rise Ministries is a non-denominational, full-gospel, Christian fellowship that meets Friday evenings at 7 p.m., Men’s Bible Study is Monday night at 6:30 p.m., Ladies prayer and Bible study is Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. The church is located at 462 Depot St. For more information, call (828)369-2465 or (828)421-4153.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Christian Church Divine Liturgy is held on Sundays, 10 a.m., followed by coffee hour. The church is located at 23 Hickory St., in Murphy. For more information, call Fr. James Blomeley (828)361-1464 snocmurphy@gmail.com

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.

First United Methodist Church Sunday Worship Schedule: Contemporary Worship at 8:30 a.m. immediately followed by a Fellowship Breakfast, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 10:55 a.m. (childcare provided) at First United Methodist Church, 66 Harrison Ave, Franklin. Call (828) 524-3010 / firstumcfranklin.org

Prentiss Church of God Sunday services include Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday, pre-service prayer begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by praise and worship at 7 p.m. Pastor Kevin Chapman invites the community to attend. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Divine Worship with Holy Communion is held on Sunday 10:30 a.m. Rev. Fred Balke is the pastor. The church is located one block north of SR 64 next to BP Station. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call (828)369-1006 or web site gslc-franklin.com

Grace Presbyterian Church (EPC) Services with Pastor Toby Popeare are Sunday School, 9:45 a.m., Worship 11 a.m., Wednesday Bible Study 6 p.m. The church is located at 360 First St. (828)369-6800. Visit www.graceepc-frankin.com or find us on facebook @ gracepresbyterianchurch-EPC

Franklin Church of the Nazarene Service times are Sunday School, 9:30 a.m. Praise and worship 10:45 a.m. Sunday night prayer service 6 p.m. The church is located at 266 Belle Dowdle Rd. in Franklin.

Morrison Presbyterian Church Sunday Worship Service is held at 9:30 a.m. The church is located off 441S.; take the first right after the visitors center onto Morrison Church Rd.; go 1/4 mile to the church.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Church Services are, Saturday Sabbath school 9:30 a.m., Saturday services 11:30 a.m., Wednesday prayer meetings 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 71 Brindle Rd., Franklin. Pastor is Glenn Marshall. For more information, call (828)524-5493.

Iotla Baptist Church services are Sunday School at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday and Wednesday evening supper 5:30 p.m., services at 6:15 p.m. The church is located at 1537 Iotla Church Road. Pastor is Brandon Breedlove. For more information, call the church office at (828)524-7167.

Grace Baptist Church Sunday School is at 10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m.; Sunday evening at 6 p.m., and Wednesday evening prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Pastor is Frank Rodriguez. The church is located at 143 Setser Branch Rd.

Bethesda Baptist Church Sunday morning service 10:30 a.m., Sunday evening 5 p.m. Direction are North Jones Creek Rd. to Giles Holler Rd., then turn left. For more information, call (828)524-2454.

Ridge Crest Baptist Church services are held on Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday evening worship service 6 p.m. Listen live on WNCC 104.1 FM Radio. Wednesday evening Bible study 6:30 p.m. The church is located on 441N., at 206 Ridgecrest Baptist Church Rd. Rev. Guy Duvall, pastor (828)369-6252.

Community Bible Church of Sky Valley service times are 9 a.m. Sunday morning and small Revisit group meetings Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 696 Sky Valley Way #11, Sky Valley, Ga. Phone (706)746-3144. Gary Hewins, pastor.

Newman Chapel Weekly Services are Sunday School 10 a.m., Sunday service 11 a.m., Sunday night 6 p.m. and Wednesday night 7 p.m. The pastor is Rev. Dennis Ledford. The church is located on Mulberry Rd. in Otto.

Emmanuel Baptist Church Service times are Sunday School 10 a.m., Sunday morning service 11 a.m., Sunday night service 6 p.m., Wednesday night prayer meeting 7 p.m. The church is located at 129 Emmanuel Rd. For more information, contact (828)524-3214.

House of Hope Church of God service times are Sunday School 10 a.m., Sunday Morning Service 10:30 a.m., Sunday evening services first and second Sundays are 6 p.m., third Sunday youth service 6:30 p.m. no fourth Sunday services. Bible school classes Wednesday 7 p.m. The church is located at 1111 Tessentee Rd. in Franklin. For more information, contact Pastor Greg Bartram (828)524-5361.

Email your church events to maconcountynews@gmail.com