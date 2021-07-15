Church News for July 15, 2021

Grace Baptist Church Vacation Bible School Mercy General will be held on Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 143 Setser Branch Rd. Clases for ages 3 through teens. For more information, call Pastor Frank Rogriquez (828)369-2435.

First Alliance Church July 18, Sunday services will be held at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 am. Senior Pastor Scott Eichelberger, will continue his message as part of his series on Genesis. The church is located in Franklin at 31 Promise Lane (off Womack next door to Trimont Christian Academy). For more information, call the church office at (828)369-7977.

Spiritual Light Center on Sunday, July 18, 11 a.m., Shantu Harrison will share on “Holding the Planet in the Vibration of Love as We Move Through Extreme Chaos.” The church is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., behind the Gazebo Restaurant in Heritage Hollow.

Central Baptist Church one day only “Farm Fresh Faith” Vacation Bible School will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m. Classes available for all ages. Bible School kickoff Cookout and preregistration, Saturday, July 31. Waterplay starts at 4 p.m., cookout at 6 p.m. The church is located at 392 Belleview Rd.

Son Rise Ministries is a non-denominational, full-gospel, Christian fellowship that meets Friday evenings at 7 p.m., Intercessory Prayer is Monday night at 6:30 p.m., Ladies prayer and Bible study is Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. The church is located at 462 Depot St. For more information, call (828)369-2465 or (828)421-4153.

Grace Baptist Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. Frank Rodriguez is the pastor. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 130 Setser Branch Rd.

Prentiss Church of God is holding Sunday worship service in its sanctuary beginning at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing is observed and safety measures are in place. Services are also streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Seventh Day Adventist Church meets on Saturday, with Sabbath School at 9:30 a.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. Masks are required. Tha church is located at 71 Brendle Rd.

All Saints Episcopal Church, Franklin Services are held Rite I, 8 a.m. without music and Rite II, 10:15 a.m. with music, every Sunday. First and third Sundays at St. Agnes Chapel, 66 Church St. and second and fourth Sundays at St. Cyprian’s Chapel, 216 Roller Mill Rd. Sunday 10:15 a.m. services can be viewed live on the website: www.allsaintsfranklin.org and past Sundays can be viewed on YouTube by searching “All Saints Franklin” to find our YouTube page.

Olive Hill Church Services are held on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor is Keith McWhite. The church is located at 2389 Olive Hill Road.

Franklin First United Methodist Church meets at 9:30 a.m., on Sundays for in-person worship or on Facebook at Franklin First United Methodist Church, either live or later on recorded video. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue in downtown Franklin. Senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call ( 828)524-3010 or visit www.firstumcfranklin.org

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. with social distancing observed. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.

