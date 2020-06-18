Church News for June 18, 2020

Editor’s Note: Due to a judge’s ruling that declared the closing of churches unconstitutional, some churches are now opening with safety protocols in place and altered schedules. Email macon countynews@gmail.com with schedule or venue changes.

First Alliance Church has resumed its Sunday service. Senior Pastor Scott Eichelberger will continue his sermon series from the book of Revelation. Soloist Dennis Henson will sing “What Salvation’s Done For Me”. Fathers will be recognized. The church it located at 90 Promise Lane (next door to Trimont CHristian Academy). For more information, call the church office at (828)369-7977.

Oak Grove Baptist Church Homecoming will be held on July 19. For more information call (828)369-2415.

New Song Church Cherokee 5th Annual Speak to the Mountain Divine Healing Conference is hosting a Hundred Days of Healing, will be held through September 6. Services held daily at 10 a.m. for prayer, 2 p.m. for teaching, and 7 p.m. nightly healing demonstrations. The church is located at 3548 Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee. Visit Newsongcherokee.com

Franklin First United Methodist Church Sunday Online Worship is held at 9 a.m., on Facebook Live at Franklin First United Methodist Church while we are social distancing due to COVID19. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue in downtown Franklin; senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524-3010 or www.firstumcfranklin.org<http://www.firstumcfranklin.org>

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. with social distancing observed. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church Sunday Services are currently being held in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend are asked to stay inside their car or near their car and maintain a 6 foot distance from others. For more information, call TJ Guffey at (828)347-1014.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.