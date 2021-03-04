Church News for March 4, 2021

Grace Baptist Church will be held on Sunday, 10:30 a.m. One Step Closer will be singing. Preacher Gary Moore willl deliver the message. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 130 Setser Branch Rd.

First Alliance Church Service for Sunday , March 7, will be held in-person and on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Senior Pastor Scott Eichelberger will deliver the message, as part of the series on Genesis. Sunday School for all ages is at 9:30 am. Mask wearing and social distancing are requested. The church is located in Franklin at 31 Promise Lane (off Womack next door to Trimont Christian Academy). For more information, call the church office at (828)369-7977.

Seventh Day Adventist Church meet on Saturday, Sabbath School, 9:30 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m. Masks are required. Tha church is located at 71 Brendel Rd.

All Saints Episcopal Church is conducting worship online through its YouTube page. Go to www.youtube.com and search for “All Saints Franklin.” The in-person worship schedule is subject to change. To learn more about attending in-person worship, contact us directly at admin@allsaintsfranklin.org or by calling (828)524-4910.

Olive Hill Church Services are held on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor is Keith McWhite. The church is located at 2389 Olive Hill Road.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Join them on Facebook at Franklin First United Methodist Church either live at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays or later on recorded video while they are social distancing due to COVID19. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue in downtown Franklin; senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. for more information, call (828)524-3010 or visit www.firstumcfranklin.org<http://www.firstumcfranklin.org

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. with social distancing observed. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Prentiss Church of God is holding Sunday worship service in its sanctuary beginning at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing is observed and safety measures are in place. Pastor Kevin Chapman invites the community to attend. Services are also streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.

Son Rise Ministries is a non-denominational, full-gospel, Christian fellowship that meets Friday evenings at 7 p.m., Intercessory Prayer is Monday night at 6:30 p.m., Womens Bible study is Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. The church is located at 462 Depot St. For more information, call (828)369-2465 or (828)421-4153.

