Church News for May 14, 2020

Tellico Baptist Church Sunday Services are currently being held in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend are asked to stay inside their car or near their car and maintain a 6 foot distance from others. For more information, call TJ Guffey at (828)347-1014.

Spiritual Light Center is closed untill further notice

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.

