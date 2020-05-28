Church News for May 28, 2020

Editor’s Note: Due to a judge’s ruling that declared the closing of churches unconstitutional, some churches are now opening with safety protocols in place and altered schedules. Email macon countynews@gmail.com with schedule or venue changes.

Oak Grove Baptist Church Homecoming will be held on July 19. For more information call (828)369-2415.

Tellico Baptist Church Sunday Services are currently being held in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend are asked to stay inside their car or near their car and maintain a 6 foot distance from others. For more information, call TJ Guffey at (828)347-1014.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.