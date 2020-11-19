Church News for November 19, 2020

All Saints Episcopal Church is conducting worship online through its YouTube page. Go to www.youtube.com and search for “All Saints Franklin.” The in-person worship schedule is subject to change. To learn more about attending in-person worship, contact us directly at admin@allsaintsfranklin.org or by calling (828)524-4910.

First Alliance Church’s Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Eichelberger will deliver the message from Luke 21:28-36 and the music presentation will be from Sacred Sounds. The church is located at 31 Promise Lane, Franklin (off Womack next door to Trimont Christian Academy). For more information, call the office (828)369-7977 or visit www.franklincma.com

Spiritual Light Center on Sunday, November 22, 11 a.m. Rev. Randy Doster will speak on “Thanks & Giving” and Rev. Mark Stein will lead a meditation. The center is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr.

Olive Hill Church Services are held on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor is Keith McWhite. The church is located at 2389 Olive Hill Road.

Franklin First United Methodist Church meets on Sunday, at 8:30 a.m. for in-person worship or online on Facebook Live at Franklin First United Methodist Church. Note that COVID-19 health protocols will be followed for in-person worship. Plan to arrive early for check in, masks are required. The church is located at 66 Harrison Ave. Senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524.3010 or visit www.firstumcfranklin.org

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. with social distancing observed. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Prentiss Church of God is holding Sunday worship service in its sanctuary begnning at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing is observed and safety measures are in place. Pastor Kevin Chapman invites the community to attend. Services are also streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.

Spiritual Light Center is now open for in-person services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Covid-19 protocols are in place. The public is invited. The center is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., Franklin.