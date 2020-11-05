Church News for November 5, 2020

Olive Hill Church Outdoor Autumn Praise and Worship Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. Open gospel mic and testimonies, food and refreshment. Pastor Keith McWhite invites the community to attend. The church is located at 2389 Olive Hill Road.

Grace Baptist Church Harvest-time Revival will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 10:30, with speaker Carl Carpenter, special music by Blood Bought Quartet, Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. , speaker will be Pastor Chris Rumfelt, special music by Mountain Faith, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. speaker will be Pastor Chris Rumfelt, special music by Face of Grace, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., speaker will be Pastor Chris Rumfelt, special music by Teen challenge, Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., speaker wil be Pastor Ralph sexton, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., speaker will be Pastor Ralph Sexton, special music by The White Sister. The church is located at 139 Setser Branch Rd.

First Alliance Church is holding Sunday services in person and on Facebook at 10:30 am. Senior Pastor Scott Eichelberger will deliver the message from Revelation 20:1-10. Special Music provided by Tripp Lewis. Sunday School for all ages has resumed at 9:30 am. The church is located in Franklin at 31 Promise Lane (off Womak next door to Trimont Christian Academy). For more information, call the church office at (828)369-7977.

Olive Hill Church Services are held on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor is Keith McWhite. The church is located at 2389 Olive Hill Road.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Meet on Sunday, at 8:30 a.m. for in-person worship or online on Facebook Live at Franklin First United Methodist Church. Please note that they are following COVID-19 health protocols for in-person worship. Please plan to arrive early for check in, masks are required. The church is located at 66 Harrison Ave. Senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524.3010 or visit www.firstumcfranklin.org

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. with social distancing observed. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Prentiss Church of God is discontinuing its 9 a.m. service and will only have one Sunday worship service in its sanctuary beginning at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing is observed and safety measures are in place. Pastor Kevin Chapman invites the community to attend. Services are also streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.

Spiritual Light Center is now open for in-person services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Covid-19 protocols are in place. The public is invited. The center is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., Franklin.

CHURCH LISTINGS (Call ahead for schedules)