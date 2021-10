Church News for October 14, 2021

Burningtown Baptist Church is hosting a “Fall Festival” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. Fun for kids and adults. Hay rides, games, candy, food and more. The church is located at 446 Burningtown Baptist Church Rd. For more information, call (941)993-8744.

First Alliance Church Sunday Service, Oct. 17, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School (for all ages) is at 9:30 a.m. Tony Escalante will be giving a presentation on Envision El Salvador at both services. The church is located at 31 Promise Lane (off Womack, next door to Trimont Christian Academy). For more information, call the church at (828)369-7977.

Spiritual Light Center on Sunday, October 17, 11 a.m., Jimmy Landry will share on “Can Creativity Heal?”” The church is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., behind the Gazebo Restaurant in Heritage Hollow.

Memorial United Methodist Church has joyful worship services in person and on Facebook at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Masks are required for indoor services. We have communion the first Sunday of each month. The church is located at 4668 Old Murphy Rd. (across from Loafers Glory). The pastor is Evan W. Hill. For more information, call (828)369-5834.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Sunday In-person Worship is held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. or on Facebook at Franklin First United Methodist Church, either live or later on recorded video. They follow COVID-19 health protocols for in-person worship. Plan to arrive early for check in, masks are required. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue in downtown Franklin; senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524-3010 or visit us at http://www.firstumcfranklin.org

Son Rise Ministries is a non-denominational, full-gospel, Christian fellowship that meets Friday evenings at 7 p.m., Intercessory Prayer is Monday night at 6:30 p.m., Ladies prayer and Bible study is Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. The church is located at 462 Depot St. For more information, call (828)369-2465 or (828)421-4153.

Grace Baptist Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. Frank Rodriguez is the pastor. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 130 Setser Branch Rd.

Prentiss Church of God is holding Sunday worship service in its sanctuary beginning at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing is observed and safety measures are in place. Services are also streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Seventh Day Adventist Church meets on Saturday, with Sabbath School at 9:30 a.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. Masks are optional. The church is located at 71 Brendle Rd.

All Saints Episcopal Church, Franklin Services are held Rite I, 8 a.m. without music and Rite II, 10:15 a.m. with music, every Sunday. First and third Sundays at St. Agnes Chapel, 66 Church St. and second and fourth Sundays at St. Cyprian’s Chapel, 216 Roller Mill Rd. Sunday 10:15 a.m. services can be viewed live on the website: www.allsaintsfranklin.org and past Sundays can be viewed on YouTube by searching “All Saints Franklin” to find our YouTube page.

Olive Hill Church Services are held on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor is Keith McWhite. The church is located at 2389 Olive Hill Road.

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. with social distancing observed. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Email your church events to maconcountynews@gmail.com