Church News for October 22, 2020

First Alliance Church Sunday School begins at 9:30. Worship service begins at 10:30 with guest speaker Rev Dan Kirk. Guest vocalist is Becky Haas Tyrone. The church is located at 31 Promise Lane (off Womack next door to Trimont Christian Academy). For more information, call the church office at (828)369-7977.

Spiritual Light Center on Sunday, October 25, 11 a.m., Bill Groves will be sharing on “Navigating Through this Time of Deep Feelings.” Every Tuesday, at 3 p.m. Movie Matinee, enjoy a good movie or documentary followed by a lively discussion. The church is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., behind the Gazebo Restaurant in Heritage Hollow.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Meet on Sunday, at 8:30 a.m. for in-person worship or online on Facebook Live at Franklin First United Methodist Church. Please note that they are following COVID-19 health protocols for in-person worship. Please plan to arrive early for check in, masks are required. The church is located at 66 Harrison Ave. Senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524.3010 or visit www.firstumcfranklin.org

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. with social distancing observed. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Prentiss Church of God is discontinuing its 9 a.m. service and will only have one Sunday worship service in its sanctuary begnning at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing is observed and safety measures are in place. Pastor Kevin Chapman invites the community to attend. Services are also streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.

Spiritual Light Center is now open for in-person services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Covid-19 protocols are in place. The public is invited. The center is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., Franklin.