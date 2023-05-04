Church News May 4, 2023

Spiritual Light Center on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m., Guest speaker Jaime Ramsey will be performing a smudging ceremony and will also lead the meditation, her talk will be all about love. Yoga with Ashley Mondays at 6 p.m., free and open to all. On Thursdays a movie is shown at 3 p.m. and then optional out to eat afterward. The church is located at 80 Heritage Hollow Dr., behind the Gazebo Restaurant. For more information or to stream services go to SpiritualLightCenter.com.

Resurrection Lutheran Church (LCMS) invites you to worship with them in the Sanctuary beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by fellowship with light refreshments in the fellowship hall. Adult Bible class begins at 9:15 a.m. The church is located at 38 Wayah Street, Franklin.

East Franklin Baptist Church holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship service 11 a.m. Prayer meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Son Rise International Ministries Christian Fellowship Services are held on Friday evenings at 7 p.m.; Wednesday ladies prayer and Bible Study from 1 to 3 p.m. Mens Bible Study Thursday at 7 p.m. The church is located at 462 Depot St. For more information, call (828)369-2465.

First Pentecost Church Sunday Services are Sunday School 9:30 a.m., Worship 10:30 a.m., Bible study Thursday, 7 p.m., 164 Iotla Church Rd., Pastor Luke Bateman.

Mountain Synagogue in Franklin conducts services the first Friday and third Saturday of each month. For information, visit the website at mountainsynagoguewnc.com, email us at mountainsynagogue@gmail.com, or call (828)634-1312.

Memorial United Methodist Church Worship Services in person and on Facebook at 11 a.m. every Sunday. They have communion the first Sunday of each month. The church is located at 4668 Old Murphy Rd. (across from Loafers Glory). The pastor is Evan W. Hill. For more information, call (828)369-5834.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Sunday In-person Worship is held at 10 a.m. or on Facebook at Franklin First United Methodist Church, either live or later on recorded video. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue in downtown Franklin; senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524-3010 or visit us at http://www.firstumcfranklin.org

Prentiss Church of God Sunday worship service in the sanctuary begins at 10:30 a.m., and streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:30 with coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. Prayer and Worship service is the first Wednesday; Bible Study, Youth Gathering and Cross Coffee Connection subsequent Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Sign up for Connect Groups at prentisschurch.com. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Snow Hill United Methodist Church Sunday worship with music is held at 10:45 a.m., morning worship service 11 a.m. Pastor D’Andre Ash is the pastor. The church is located at 330 Snow Hill Rd., in the Cowee Community.

Grace Baptist Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. Frank Rodriguez is the pastor. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 130 Setser Branch Rd.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is an inclusive faith community that celebrates life in all its joy and mystery. Inspiring and sharing journeys of love, learning, justice, and hope. For information, call (828)342-0546.

Seventh Day Adventist Church meets on Saturday, with Sabbath School at 9:30 a.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. Masks are optional. The church is located at 71 Brendle Rd.

All Saints Episcopal Church, Franklin Services are held Rite I, 8 a.m. without music and Rite II, 10:15 a.m. with music, every Sunday. First and third Sundays at St. Agnes Chapel, 66 Church St. and second and fourth Sundays at St. Cyprian’s Chapel, 216 Roller Mill Rd. Sunday 10:15 a.m. services can be viewed live on the website: www.allsaintsfranklin.org and past Sundays can be viewed on YouTube search “All Saints Franklin”.

Olive Hill Church Services are held on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor is Keith McWhite. The church is located at 2389 Olive Hill Road.

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church is now having in-person Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. inside the church building with the Reverend L. E. Angel. Everyone is welcome.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Email your church events to maconcountynews@gmail.com