Church News 

Editor’s Note: Due to a judge’s ruling that declared the closing of churches unconstitutional, some churches are now opening with safety protocols in place and altered schedules. Email macon countynews@gmail.com with schedule or venue changes.

New Song Church Cherokee 5th Annual Speak to the Mountain Divine Healing Conference is hosting a Hundred Days of Healing, through September 6. Services held daily at 10 a.m. for prayer, 2 p.m. for teaching, and 7 p.m. nightly healing demonstrations. The church is located at 3548 Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee. Visit Newsongcherokee.com

First Alliance Church has resumed its Sunday services. They will meet at 10:30 a.m. Senior Pastor Scott Eichelberger will continue his sermon series from the book of Revelation. The church is located at 31 Promise Lane (off Womack next door to Trimont Christian Academy). For more information, call the church office at (828)369-7977.

Franklin First United Methodist Church Sunday Online Worship is held at 9 a.m., on Facebook Live at Franklin First United Methodist Church while we are social distancing due to COVID19. The church is located at 66 Harrison Avenue in downtown Franklin; senior pastor is Rev. David Beam. For more information, call (828)524-3010 or www.firstumcfranklin.org<http://www.firstumcfranklin.org>

Lifespring Community Church is holding Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. with social distancing observed. Brian Lamb in the pastor. The church is located at the intersection of Cheek Road and Addington Bridge Road.

Tellico Baptist Church Sunday Services are currently being held in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend are asked to stay inside their car or near their car and maintain a 6 foot distance from others. For more information, call TJ Guffey at (828)347-1014.

West Franklin Church services are held on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located on Sloan Rd. next to the Forest Service Office.

Prentiss Church of God is holding two Sunday services in its sanctuary, at 9 a.m., and at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing is observed and safety measures are in place. Pastor Kevin Chapman invites the community to attend. Services are also streamed online on the Prentiss Church of God Facebook page. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane, off Addington Bridge Road. Phone: (828)369-3885.

Memorial United Methodist Church Anonymous Call-in Prayer Line. If you need prayer, call (828)369-0707. Leave a message with your prayer request, and the church will be happy to pray for you or whoever you request prayers for. You may also leave a request for a call back if you need one.

CHURCH LISTINGS (Call ahead for schedules)