Citizens rail against property reappraisals

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

The Macon County Board of Commissioners (BOC) met Tuesday evening, March 14, for its monthly public session. The public comment period turned out to generate more than 10 speakers, with interest in three areas: Property taxes, public libraries, and the Highlands “pre-K” project.

Numerous speakers and even some in the audience were concerned about the process used to determine property taxes within the county. County Tax Administrator Abby Braswell was at the meeting and after a few speakers expressed frustrations regarding higher assessed taxes, she said, “Everything we do in the tax office is dictated by the state. The Department of Revenue describes the rules. There is a schedule of values that has been in our office since August. We do mass appraisals; we do not do individual appraisals of everybody’s property.”

She added that land value can be extracted from sales information that is publicly available. The schedule of values was passed by the BOC in October 2022. She further reminded everyone that anyone interested is welcome to visit the County Tax Office and can access information at the same front desk where appeals to tax assessments can be dropped off. Braswell acknowledged that March 13 was the deadline for submitting appeals to assessment notices but reminded people they can still appeal to the Board of Equalization and Review. They must visit the office in person with required documentation. Individuals can contact the office at (828) 349-2148 or abraswell@maconnc.org.

Residents of Highlands expressed concerns about the Highlands Pre-K school project being canceled. One speaker stated she read in a Highlands newspaper that the effort, after private citizens raised approximately $35,000 spent on a feasibility study, was essentially stopped by the BOC and the Macon County School Board. Speakers verbalized frustration that taxes, levied upon and paid by Highlands’ residents, were unjustly being allocated for and spent on projects that did not benefit their town.

Commissioner John Shearl said, “The contract was not canceled. It has been prioritized lower by the school board.” The School Board was asked to prioritize requests in order to determine how many could be addressed based on budgetary limitations. Chairman Paul Higdon offered that “it comes down to funding available; it is that simple.” The BOC worked with the School Board to prioritize projects late last year. Some of those that were approved for higher priority include Macon Middle School (MMS) and Nantahala School (maintenance/sewer issues), Franklin High School (new school project), and MMS (track).

Town of Franklin Manager Amie Owens provided commissioners with an update on the Whitmire Property skatepark project. The original cost quote for the project was $294,750, but the Town has reduced the cost through numerous provisions. According to Owens, town crews will grade the site grounds, deferring costs down to $262,250. Additionally, $101,674.74 has been raised in donations, including a contribution of $35,000 by Macon County, JE Dunn Construction, $25,000, plus $39,000 in other private donations raised by the Skate828 organization. The Town has also committed a $50,000 grant. Thus, $110,575.26 remained to be budgeted to finish the project. The proposed funding plan calls for the Town to budget $50,000 in its fiscal year 2023-24 and requests the same amount from Macon County. The remaining $10,575.26 would be donation driven. The project is currently scheduled to start in June 2023 and be completed in approximately four months. Costs absorbed by the Town include: Skate park design, $15,000; land donated by the Town: $12,500; and $32,500 for the grading.

On behalf of the Town of Franklin, Owens requested a $50,000 fund of support out of the remaining $60,576 needed to complete the project. Commissioner Danny Antoine made a motion for the county to provide the entire $60,576 remaining needed to fund the project. The board discussed the motion, taking into consideration the $39,000 already raised by private citizens toward the cost of the project. The Commissioners then voted on and approved the motion to fund the remaining $60,576.

A proposed memorandum of agreement (MOA) was presented by Jennifer Turner-Lynn, assistant director of REACH of Macon County. While the organization strives to provide resources, education, assistance, counseling, and housing in general, the MOA is specifically targeted at human trafficking. It is purposed to articulate the working relationship and partnership “in providing resources, comprehensive outreach, direct client services, and systematic advocacy to human trafficking victims and their children.” Turner-Lynn requested the BOC to support the MOA, because the REACH facility is one of the few ADA-capable and that has private bathrooms. The Board motioned to approve the MOA and it was passed.

Macon County Extension Director Christine Bredenkamp provided the board with an overview of what is happening at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension office. Bredenkamp introduced some of her staff members and shared the impact the office has had on Macon County through various programs and learning opportunities sponsored by the organization.

Matt Saenge, director of sales and marketing for Balsam West, provided an update on progress of efforts to build fiber infrastructure along Georgia Road and into the Scaly Mountain area. The project has established a point of presence behind the Otto Community Center for up to 400 gigabytes of bandwidth capacity. Approximately 253 connections are in progress, which include signed contracts for both residential and business. There are 116 more pending for Phase I and II of the effort. Phase 3 includes towers to extend the internet reach and advanced network voice capability.

Lastly, County Manager Derek Roland recommended the BOC rescind the existing 2010 Code of Ethics for Macon County and approve an updated version, which is more streamlined and clearer, that was drawn up by County Attorney Eric Ridenour. The BOC motioned to take up the recommendation then voted to approve/adopt it. Commissioners also agreed to support the bid award for the Macon County Transit Facility expansion presented by Darlene Asher, Transit Director and to formally recognize Macon County Crawford Senior Center volunteers, as proposed by Department of Social Services Director Patrick Betancourt.

The next regularly scheduled Macon County Board of Commissioners meeting is April 11.