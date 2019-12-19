Classified for December 19, 2019

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 12.71 Acres, Stream, 4 acres grass then woods, Long Range Views, Good Road, Will Divide. (828)421-4582.

Rental

UNIQUE RENTAL HOME in Ridgecrest Heights – Main house: 3BD/2BA, stackable washer – dryer, and an attached 1br, 1 bath 2 story Apt. With washer/dryer. $1400 per month, $1,400 security deposit, Electric is metered to the 3/2. 3/2 Tenant could rent Apt. for at least $600+ includes utilities. One year lease. (828)371-6844.

QUITE 2BD/1BA Completely Furnished, with W/D. Private Setting. Close to Town Outside Porch. Storage Building. $695/monthly, 6 month lease required. Security Deposit. Available Jan 1. No pets, non-smoking. (828)342-4897.

1BD/1BA SMALL CABIN Big Yard, Perfect for single or couple. 3 miles from Town. Woodsy Setting. $500/monthly, $500/security. (828)371-6844.

STUDIO APARTMENT Close to town, $550/monthly, $350 Security Deposit, Water, Garbage Included. No Pets. Non-smoking (828)371-6844.

Service

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 10 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. For all your landscaping design & installation needs! Fall/Winter cleanup, lot clearing, driveway repair, grounds maintenance, firewood, retaining walls and more! Insured Free estimates (828)524-6959.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. for Sale

6”x12” ENCLOSED TRAILER New Tires, Tows Good $1,800. (828)349-0141.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, artisan breads, pastries, roasted coffee beans, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, lamb, microgreens. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

2004 BMW 330L Very Nice Condition $3,250. 2007 Mercury Montego. Excellent Condition. 4 Door. V6 Automatic $1,750. 2002 BMW Convertible. Excellent Condition. New Paint. New Tires $4,000 Firm (828)421-7835, (828)369-7904.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Animals

POMERANIAN PUPPIES Nice colors. 3 females, 1 male. 8 weeks old. Shots current. $350. (828)332-2812

TERRIER MIX PUPPY Will stay small. Adorable girl. 4 months old, all shots current. $150. (828)200-5101.

Community Fundraiser

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 268 E. Palmer St., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER Saturday, Dec. 21, 8am-10am, Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Gravy, Grits, Eggs and Biscuits, Fruit. Hickory Knoll Church, 86E Hickory Knoll Rd. Proceeds Benefit New Fellowship Hall.

FHS BAND RAFFLE Tickets $10 each or $40 for 5 tickets. prizes include 14K Gold Bracelet, Gift Cards, Knife Set, Restaurant Gift Certificates and More! Drawing end of January. View Items on Wade Shope’s fb Page. Tickets call (828)524-6467 or (828)482-2246.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality has the following positions open: Restaurant Four65: Part-time servers, full-time Hostess, AM/PM Sous Chef, Cook and Utility/Dishwasher needed. Old Edwards: Front Desk, Bellmen, Front Desk Supervisors, Spa attendants & concierge, Housekeepers, Laundry, Experienced servers & server assistants, Reservationist, Sales Manager ( 2 years resort sales experience). Graphic Artists (Full-time and Full-time Temporary) Please send resume in pdf format to pturnbull@oldedwardsinn.com or apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

SMALL ESTABLISHED Company looking to hire 2 people for piece work that is done at your home. Transportation Needed. Non smoking. Call (828)524-6293

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.

GENERAL LABOR Some Heavy Lifting, Non-smoker, Forklift Outdoor Work at Times, 20-25hrs Week, Starting Salery $13hr, Excellent for Semi Retired, Leave Message (828)524-2353.